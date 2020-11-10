Mariana Rossano, CEO of Premier Food Delivery Service Z.E.N. Foods Chosen One of L.A.’s 100 Most Fascinating People 2020

Mariana Rossano, Founder/CEO of Z.E.N Foods

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mariana Rossano, CEO of premier food delivery service, Z.E.N. Foods, has been chosen by the “Best of Los Angeles Award” community as one of L.A.’s 100 most fascinating people, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the “Best of Los Angeles Award” community.

“With all of Mariana Rossano's incredible achievements in the field of nutrition and healthy meal delivery, it’s easy to see why she has earned a place on L.A.’s 100 Most Fascinating People list” said DeRose.

The “Best of Los Angeles Award” community was formed five years ago and consists of over 7,300 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places and things in Los Angeles with a slogan “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

“The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles, and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity,” expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Mariana Rossano into our L.A.’s 100 Most Fascinating List."

Mariana Rossano is an entrepreneur with 20 years experience in the Healthy Food Delivery Business. She has proved that with diligence and hard work, you can still raise money in a bad economic climate. She has an eclectic group of investors from doctors, nutritionists, pro-athletes and other fellow entrepreneurs who are successful in their own right and have faith in her ability.

Mariana’s career and compilation of health knowledge began in the personal fitness industry and from there expanded into a consultant position at the famed Zone Gourmet in New York during its infancy stage. The instinctive marketing acumen of Ms. Rossano contributed to the organizations rapid growth and overwhelming success and positioned her to open and head Zone Gourmet in Los Angeles as the regions’ Chief Operating Officer. She then helped pioneer the development of a program for rapid weight loss at Hemma Foods (called Atkins at Home) and helped structure the world’s first oxygenated nationwide delivery program called Zone Nation. Both innovative programs were an extension of Zone Gourmet.

As Chief Operations Officer of Zone Gourmet, she oversaw and maintained all facets of business operations including managing the facilities staff of 130 employees. This included sales, customer service, quality control, menu and food preparation, deliveries, marketing and public relations. During her six year tenure with Zone Gourmet, Ms. Rossano established a customer base well into the thousands. She expeditiously learned and mastered the nutritional requirements of the programs to assure customer satisfaction and retention. When she left Zone Gourmet, she went on to create Fresh Dining as Co-Founder and President. Fresh Dining was a concept similar to Zone Gourmet, yet her vision was to create the business with a more distinct focus on the food. While at Fresh Dining, all menus were created by Ms. Rossano from her experience in knowing what clients love to eat, as well as what makes them healthy. She brought to Fresh Dining not only her invaluable experience, but a knowledgeable staff and a huge following of loyal clientele. Her efforts also included the job of Director of Marketing. She proved that marketing can be done inexpensively when done in-house, yet still be hugely successful.

Mariana’s marketing and networking efforts include physicians, dieticians, nutritionists, athletes, agents, entertainers and personal trainers to name a few. She maintains solid ongoing relationships with these contacts and they continue to contribute to her ongoing success. She has a proven track record of structuring cost effective and successful marketing strategies. Her experience includes knowing exactly what it takes to attract customers as well as meeting their individual needs by addressing personal preferences and the demand for variety. Mariana attended the Lee Strasburg Institute in New York City and has formal training in the theatrical arts which lends to her visibility representing the company in the public eye as well as overseeing marketing efforts.