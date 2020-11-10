Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
TWRA Plans Adjustments to Waterfowl Quota Leftover Permits Due to COVID-19 Concerns

NASHVILLE --- Due to ongoing public health concerns from COVID-19, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has planned adjustments to the waterfowl quota hunt leftover permits to reduce staff and public interactions.

Instead of on-site hand-held draws, all drawings will now be conducted in a “Dropbox” manner where a box or container will be placed at a pre-determined location for hunters to submit applications.  All applications must be submitted in person.   

o   Applications will be made available to the public via the TWRA website and at drawing locations for each WMA and/or hunting unit.

o   Applicants must physically drop the application in designated “Dropbox” by pre-determined deadlines at the specified WMA or drawing location.

o   All drawn hunters will be randomly selected and assigned a hunting blind site and notified either by email, phone, or mail immediately the following drawing.

Meeman-Shelby Forrest

Applications may be inserted into a Dropbox located at the Meeman-Shelby Forrest State Park Recreation Lodge beginning 8 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 11 until 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14.

Gooch Unit E

Beginning Nov. 23, 2020 and running through Jan. 25, 2021 applications may be inserted into a Dropbox located at the Old Kenton Gym, 206 College Street, Kenton TN 38233 each Monday prior to drawing from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m.

White Oak/Lebanon Pond

Applications may be inserted into a Dropbox located at the Jackson Region 1 Office, 200 Lowell Thomas Drive, Jackson, TN 38301 beginning Monday, Nov. 9 through Friday, Nov. 13 and then at the Milledgeville City Park, behind the Milledgeville Fires Station, off Highway 22A from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14.

Bogota and Thorny Cypress

Beginning Nov. 23, 2020 and running through Jan. 25, 2021 applications may be inserted into a Dropbox located at the Dyersburg TWRA Workbase, 355 Menzies Road, Dyersburg, TN  38204 each Monday prior to drawing from noon until 6 p.m.

Chickamauga

Applications may be inserted into a Dropbox located at the Hiwassee Wildlife Refuge Gazebo, 525 Priddy Lane, Birchwood, TN. 37308 beginning Thursday, Nov. 12 from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17.  

Lick Creek

Beginning Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 and running through Jan. 28, 2021 applications may be inserted into a Dropbox located at Lick Creek Bottoms WMA, 170 Guy Matthews Lane, Mohawk, TN 37810 from 8 a.m. Thursdays until 1 p.m. Saturday.  This will be a bi-weekly drawing.  Dates the Dropbox will be available are Nov. 19, Dec. 3, Dec.17, Dec. 31, Jan. 14, and Jan. 28.

---TWRA---

 

