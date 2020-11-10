Delaware Veterans Day 2020

Veterans Day celebrations, like many other things this year, will be celebrated differently as we continue our efforts to control the COVID-19 exposures and infections in our state. “Today and every day, as we have in the past, we pause to recognize the sacrifices that brave men and women make in their military service to our great nation,” says Secretary of State Jeff Bullock. In past years the Veterans Day ceremony has been attended by many with speeches and remarks by a host of officials. This year, those remarks are being made virtually by a few in this Facebook live stream event hosted by Governor Carney at 9:00 AM on November 11, 2020.

facebook.com/johncarneyde

Contact: David Mangler Delaware Department of State 302-857-3038