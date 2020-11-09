House Republicans Elect Leadership Team for 89th General Assembly

(DES MOINES) – On Monday, Iowa House Republicans elected a leadership team to guide the 59 member House Majority caucus through the 89th General Assembly.

Rep. Pat Grassley (R-New Hartford) was re-elected to continue serving as Speaker of the House. Grassley was first elected Speaker in 2019 and previously served as Chairman of the Appropriations, Agriculture, and Economic Growth committees. Grassley farms with his father and grandfather in Butler County.

“I want to thank the members of the House Republican caucus for continuing to put their trust in me to lead us forward. It is an honor to lead this impressive group of public servants as we work to improve the lives of Iowans. As we look towards the 2021 session, House Republicans will continue to govern in the same way that has put us in the Majority for the last decade. Iowans expect strong leadership from their state lawmakers and that’s what we will do. We will continue to bring a thoughtful and conservative approach to the state budget, ease the pressure of our worker shortage by addressing the issues of child care, housing, and broadband, and help Iowans get back to work, school, and normal life in a safe and responsible manner.”

Rep. Matt Windschitl (R-Missouri Valley) was re-elected as House Majority Leader. He was first elected Majority Leader in 2019 and previously served as Speaker Pro Tem. Windschitl works for Doll Distributing in Council Bluffs.

“I am incredibly grateful to the House Republican caucus who have again entrusted me to serve as their Majority Leader. This is an honor that I do not take lightly, and I will continue to fulfill the duties of the office in a way that matches the values of this caucus and Iowans. While our membership has changed by expanding our majority, the principles held by the House Republican caucus remain the same. We will continue to give the hard-working taxpayers of Iowa a seat at the table, enhance freedoms and liberties, and prioritize the needs of Iowans every way we can. Iowans made a very clear decision on election day with their votes, and it shows that our state motto is what they embrace and hold dear, ‘Our liberties we prize, and our rights we will maintain.’ House Republicans will work tirelessly to fulfill this motto every way we can.”

Rep. John Wills (R-Spirit Lake) was re-elected as Speaker Pro Tem, a position he has held since 2019. Wills works as as the Clean Water Coordinator for the Dickinson Soil and Water Conservation District.

Rep. Mike Sexton (R-Rockwell City) was re-elected as House Majority Whip, a position he has held since 2019. Sexton owns two small businesses that focus on agricultural compliance and also farms in Calhoun County.

Assistant Leaders will be elected at a later date.

House Republicans will open the 89th General Assembly with a strong majority of 59 members, including 14 new members. The 2021 legislative session begins Monday, January 11.