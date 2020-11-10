Art Shuttle Miami – Houston – New York Is Leaving on November 12

Fine Art Shippers is happy to announce that we will have a consolidated art shuttle Miami – Houston – New York leaving on November 12, 2020.

NEW YORK, NY, US, November 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The art logistics service provider Fine Art Shippers is happy to announce that we will have a consolidated art shuttle Miami – Houston – New York leaving on November 12. We can pick up art from any city in Florida and deliver anywhere on our way to Texas and then to New York, including to New Orleans, Atlanta, Charlotte, Washington, D.C., and Baltimore. The shuttle is operated by trained art handlers with considerable experience in packing and shipping fine art and antiques of any kind, from delicate paintings and glass items to large and heavy sculptures.

Fine Art Shippers has been providing art logistics services in the United States for 25 years. We operate all over the country, serving art collectors, artists, gallerists, auction houses, antique dealers, and arts institutions. The range of our services includes local art transportation in the New York metropolitan area, national and international art shipping, art insurance, art packing and crate fabrication, art installation in buildings and outdoors, exhibition set-up, art consulting and advisory, white glove moving, and more. Fine Art Shippers also provides art shuttle services that have proven to be the most cost-effective way to ship fine art and antiques across the US.

Our next consolidated art shuttle will leave Miami on November 12, heading to Houston, Texas. Art pick-ups are possible from West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale, Miami Beach, as well as from the cities on the west coast of Florida, including Naples, Fort Myers, and Tampa. On our way to Houston, we can also make stops in Tallahassee and New Orleans if needed.

The art shuttle Miami – Houston – New York is expected to be in Houston on November 14. Before leaving Texas, we will pick up art from San Antonio and Austin. Other locations are also possible on request. The shuttle will make its way to New York through Louisiana, Alabama, Georgia, the Carolinas, Virginia, Maryland, and Pennsylvania, with art deliveries and pick-ups all along the route. We can make stops in New Orleans, Atlanta, Charlotte, Richmond, Washington, D.C., Baltimore, Philadelphia, and other cities. After arriving in New York, Fine Art Shippers will make deliveries all over the Tri-State Area. Delivery of fine art is also possible to the cities in Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

If you are interested in shipping art with our upcoming art shuttle Miami – Houston – New York, please feel free to contact Fine Art Shippers or request a shipping quote online. We will come to your place, carefully pack each art piece, and deliver the items to their destination safe and sound.