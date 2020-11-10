Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Ellington License Office Opens

JEFFERSON CITY

The Ellington License Office, located at 355 2nd St., opened today at 8:30 a.m. For office hours and days of operation for the Ellington License Office, please visit the License Office Location Map at dor.mo.gov/offloc/ or call (573) 663-2535.

The management contract for the Ellington License Office was awarded to Kelsina Emery on Sept. 4, 2020. All license office contracts in Missouri are awarded through a competitive bid process. License offices are operated by independent contractors but overseen by the Missouri Department of Revenue.

