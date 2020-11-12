Abyde Partners with the Echo Group to Expand HIPAA Compliance Among Behavioral Health Providers

Abyde offers a stress-free HIPAA Compliance Software

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Abyde has announced a new partnership with The Echo Group, an EHR and billing platform for behavioral health practices, delivering Abyde’s industry-leading HIPAA compliance software solution to The Echo Group’s users.

This partnership expands Abyde’s solution further into the behavioral health industry, continuing to revolutionize HIPAA compliance and serve as a premier educational resource to mental and behavioral health providers. The Echo Group’s users will now have access to the necessary tools and support to implement a complete HIPAA compliance program, especially important as annual deadlines for HIPAA compliance requirements approach.

Abyde’s software solution is the easiest way for any sized behavioral health practice to implement and sustain comprehensive HIPAA compliance programs. The revolutionary approach to HIPAA compliance guides providers through mandatory HIPAA requirements such as the Security Risk Analysis, HIPAA training for doctors and staff, managing Business Associate Agreements, customized policies, and more.

“We know that HIPAA compliance is a common gap among providers, and we’re thrilled to continue expanding across industries. This partnership will help more behavioral health practices alleviate the stressors of trying to comply with complex HIPAA requirements,” said Matt DiBlasi, President of Abyde. “HIPAA compliance is essential for any practice’s success, especially now, and we are honored to be a part of The Echo Groups offerings.”

“When we saw Abyde’s solution, we knew our users would benefit from industry-leading resources and simplicity Abyde provides. We are always focused on the ever-changing needs of our users, and we know that joining forces with Abyde will streamline HIPAA requirements they may be struggling to meet,” said Allan Normandin, CEO of The Echo Group, “We are excited to work together to provide comprehensive tools to both implement and maintain a complete HIPAA compliance program.”

About Abyde

Abyde (Tampa, FL) is a technology company dedicated to revolutionizing HIPAA compliance for medical professionals. Launched in January 2017, Abyde was formed with the idea that there could exist an easier, more cost-effective way for healthcare providers to comply with government-mandated HIPAA regulations. For more information on Abyde visit abyde.com.

About The Echo Group

The Echo Group, privately held since 1980, revolutionized electronic health records in the behavioral health industry with EchoVantage, the only EHR featuring a visual continuum of care timeline. EchoVantage is a core, integrated EHR platform with a complete suite of tools designed to conform to your workflow, meet compliance requirements, and increase productivity, enabling you to spend more time putting your clients. The Echo Group is located in Conway, New Hampshire, with an additional office in California. Echo has more than 80 employees dedicated to making the best behavioral health technology in the industry.