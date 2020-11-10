State coastal commission will meet Nov. 18 by video conference; Coastal advisory council will meet Nov. 17
The N.C. Coastal Resources Commission (CRC) will meet November 18 by video conference. The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. Prior to the commission meeting, the Coastal Resources Advisory Council will meet at 1 p.m. Nov. 17 also by video conference. The public may join both meetings by computer or phone.
Who: Coastal Resources Advisory Council
What: Regular Business Meeting
When: Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 1 p.m.
Where: Meeting by video conference
Join by phone: 1-415-655-0003
Event number: 171 814 9814
Event password: 1234
Who: Coastal Resources Commission
What: Regular Business Meeting
When: Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 9 a.m.
Where: Meeting by video conference
Join by phone: 1-415-655-0003
Event number: 171 763 6331
Event password: 1234
Agenda items for the commission meeting include:
-
The commission will consider the re-authorization of Static Line Exception for the Towns of Atlantic Beach, Pine Knoll Shores, Indian Beach & Emerald Isle
-
Oceanfront Rules and Implementation - The commission will discuss amendments to rules concerning Local Governments and Communities with Approved Local Beach Management Plans
-
The commission will consider Fiscal Analysis of 15A NCAC 7M .0300 Shorefront Access Policies; 15A NCAC 7J .0403 Development Period/7J .0404 Development Period Extension; 15A NCAC 7M .0600 & 7H .0208 Floating Structure Policies/Floating Upweller Systems; and of 15A NCAC 7H .0306 & 7J .1300 Clarifying Use Of Development Line vs. Static Line Exception by Local Governments & Development Authorized Seaward of the Development Line
-
Rulemaking recommendations - The commission will discuss the rules regarding elevating oceanfront structures for flood mitigation
MEETING MATERIALS AND PRESENTATIONS:
TO SUBMIT PUBLIC COMMENTS:
###