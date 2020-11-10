State coastal commission will meet Nov. 18 by video conference; Coastal advisory council will meet Nov. 17

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
The N.C. Coastal Resources Commission (CRC) will meet November 18 by video conference. The meeting will begin at 9 a.m.  Prior to the commission meeting, the Coastal Resources Advisory Council will meet at 1 p.m. Nov. 17 also by video conference. The public may join both meetings by computer or phone.

 

Who:       Coastal Resources Advisory Council

What:      Regular Business Meeting

When:     Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 1 p.m.

Where:    Meeting by video conference

               Click here.

 

               Join by phone: 1-415-655-0003 

               Event number: 171 814 9814

               Event password: 1234

 

Who:       Coastal Resources Commission

What:      Regular Business Meeting

When:     Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 9 a.m.

Where:    Meeting by video conference

              Click here.

 

              Join by phone: 1-415-655-0003 

              Event number: 171 763 6331

              Event password: 1234

 

Agenda items for the commission meeting include:

  • The commission will consider the re-authorization of Static Line Exception for the Towns of Atlantic Beach, Pine Knoll Shores, Indian Beach & Emerald Isle                                                    

  • Oceanfront Rules and Implementation - The commission will discuss amendments to rules concerning Local Governments and Communities with Approved Local Beach Management Plans

  • The commission will consider Fiscal Analysis of 15A NCAC 7M .0300 Shorefront Access Policies;  15A NCAC 7J .0403 Development Period/7J .0404 Development Period Extension; 15A NCAC 7M .0600 & 7H .0208 Floating Structure Policies/Floating Upweller Systems; and of 15A NCAC 7H .0306 & 7J .1300 Clarifying Use Of Development Line vs. Static Line Exception by Local Governments & Development Authorized Seaward of the Development Line

  • Rulemaking recommendations - The commission will discuss the rules regarding elevating oceanfront structures for flood mitigation                         

MEETING MATERIALS AND PRESENTATIONS:

A full meeting agenda and briefing materials can be found on the CRC website. Times indicated on the agenda for individual items are subject to change.

 

TO SUBMIT PUBLIC COMMENTS:

Members of the public may submit written comments by email prior to the meeting to Angela Willis at angela.willis@ncdenr.gov. Please put “PUBLIC COMMENT” in the subject line.

 

###

