Tax Administration: Designing a Business Continuity Plan for an Epidemic

Disclaimer: This Technical Guidance Note should not be reported as representing the views of the IMF. The views expressed in this Note are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the views of the IMF, its Executive Board, or IMF management.

This technical note and manual (TNM) addresses the following questions: What is a business continuity plan (BCP) and what are its main components? What are a BCP’s key design considerations for an epidemic? What are the organizational and management arrangements for a BCP? How does a BCP maintain a tax agency’s critical functions during an epidemic? and How does a tax agency keep its BCP current and ready for deployment?