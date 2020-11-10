MGH Institute of Health Professions Office of Continuing and Professional Development Awarded Joint Accreditation Status
The MGH Institute is now the only academic degree-granting organization in Massachusetts to be awarded joint accreditation status.
The MGH Institute is the only academic degree-granting organization in Mass. with joint accreditation status, a reflection of the values of interprofessional learning that infuses the organization.”BOSTON, MA, USA, November 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The MGH Institute of Health Professions Office of Continuing and Professional Development (CPD) has officially been awarded Joint Accreditation® provider status by the Joint Accreditation Interprofessional Continuing Education organization.
— MGH Institute
A collaboration of national accreditors in medicine, pharmacy, and nursing, Joint Accreditation advances health care education that is created by an interprofessional team for an interprofessional team.
Joint Accreditation is a national public recognition of a continuing education (CE) provider’s demonstration of a proven educational commitment to improving team-based interprofessional knowledge and skills that support the health and wellness of patients and clients. The award is an indication of a provider’s interprofessional values as shown by their standards in creating learning that supports the entire health care team.
Continuing education providers who receive joint accreditation must submit to a rigorous program review and course audit of their program portfolio. The CPD team collated data from two years of uniprofessional and interprofessional CE offerings to demonstrate their breadth of learner engagement, learning outcomes, and learners’ intentions to change that result from CPD’s numerous courses.
CPD is now able to provide interprofessional CE credit, as well as CE credit for nursing professionals, physicians, physician assistants, psychologists, pharmacists, and social workers through the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME), Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE), the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), the American Psychological Association (APA), and the Association of Social Work Boards (ASWB). This expands the Institute’s existing ability to offer CE credits for speech-language pathologists through the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA).
The MGH Institute is now the only academic degree-granting organization in Massachusetts to be awarded joint accreditation status, a reflection of the values of interprofessional learning that infuses the organization.
For more information about Joint Accreditation, visit www.jointaccreditation.org.
To celebrate, learn with us, and partner with us in supporting your staff and team’s continuing education, visit www.mghihp.edu/academics-schools-departments/continuing-and-professional-development.
Past courses offered by the MGH Institute include the annual Leading Across Professions program, Human Trafficking Training Academy, Emerging Nurse Leaders Development program, and Closing the Literacy Gap, as well as the online Telehealth Foundations Course and a regular webinar series.
John Shaw
MGH Institute of Health Professions
+1 617-726-4276
jshaw@mghihp.edu
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn