Virtual Construction Trades Career Fair – November 19

MaineSPARK, in collaboration with the Maine Department of Education, invites students, educators, and caregivers for a morning with the Construction Trades!

Join us as we promote career opportunities in Maine! This is the first of our Trades Virtual Career Fair Series and it takes place on Thursday, November 19th, from 9am-11am via Zoom.

We ask teachers to challenge and encourage your students to participate. Use this event as an assignment, earning credit! Whether they are at home (remote learning) or in your classroom, this is an opportunity you don’t want your students to miss!

Through this very challenging time we must be innovative. This is a win-win for both students who are seeking careers in Maine and for our Maine businesses who are seeking a future workforce.

Maine construction companies will be presenting in their own breakout rooms, but only after participants hear from one of the most dynamic and inspiring guest speakers they will ever experience.

Hear from the following ABC Members:

CIANBRO

Connectivity Point Design Installation

DeBlois Electric Inc.

Eastern Fire

Hebert Construction

Johnson & Jordan, Inc

Landry & Sons Acoustics, Inc.

Langford & Low

N.S. Giles Foundation, Inc.

R.J. Grondin & Sons

Sargent Corporation

Students will have the opportunity to network with employers virtually. Instructors can host a socially distanced ‘watch party’ at your school – we can help provide the snacks! There is no cost to attend. We strongly encourage students to sign into Zoom individually so they may choose their own breakout rooms.

Please register at https://educatemaine.wufoo.com/forms/virtual-construction-trades-career-fair/. Students, teachers and caregivers are encouraged to register.

Agenda

Welcome and Keynote 9:00am – 9:30 am

Greg Sizemore, Vice President, HSE and Workforce Development, Associated Builders and Contractors

Breakout sessions from 9:35am – 11:00 am

Students can self-select the industry representative/organization of their choice to hear more about that industry and job opportunities.

This is the first in a series of events for careers in the trades, and we will be announcing more in the future.

Questions can be sent to futuresuccess@mainespark.me.