Tappx Announces Partnership With Laliga for Mobile App Monetization
AdTech company Tappx announces a new partnership with LaLiga to improve the monetization strategy for its global app LaLiga Fantasy MARCA 2020 Football ManagerBARCELONA , SPAIN , November 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tappx, a leading AdTech company delivering advertising solutions for mobile, OTT, and desktop, announces a new partnership with LaLiga, Spain’s premier professional football league. The new collaboration kicked off with Tappx working with LaLiga to improve the monetization strategy for its global hit app, LaLiga Fantasy MARCA 2020 Football Manager.
LaLiga started working with Tappx during the 2019-2020 football season. Prior to onboarding Tappx, the LaLiga Fantasy Football app team evaluated its in-app advertising inventory as being underutilized and incurring significant revenue losses. The company delivered a solution to help the LaLiga performance team to maximize the fantasy football app’s revenue potential, whilst overcoming challenges such as scalability and management.
As a final step LaLiga integrated the Tappx SDK to access new exclusive demand, without experiencing any technical difficulties. Despite challenging global economic conditions, LaLiga observed a 10% increase in total revenue and improved operational efficiencies.
Kinga Kruzmanowska, Publisher Partnerships Director, commented: “Team Tappx is thrilled to have LaLiga onboard. LaLiga enlisted the support of Tappx to plan, execute, and manage a comprehensive monetization strategy and to help reduce operational costs for LaLiga’s fantasy football app. Following an extensive audit process, Tappx presented additional insights, which enabled us to deliver custom recommendations to optimize the account and importantly generate additional revenue. The initial trial established a closer relationship with LaLiga, with Tappx continuing to support the LaLiga fantasy football app on an ongoing basis.”
Fernando Saiz Camarero
CMO en Tappx
+34 911 10 13 54
email us here