Application Deadline Date: 11/19/2020

Req ID: 10302 Department: Attorney General’s Office Location: Montpelier, VT, US Position Type: Permanent Schedule Type: Full Time Hourly Rate: $25.09 You must apply online to be considered: https://careers.vermont.gov/job/Montpelier-AGO-Civil-Investigator-Consumer-Protection-Unit-VT-05601/689396700/

Overview

The Consumer Protection Unit is part of the Public Protection Division of the Office of the Vermont Attorney General. The Consumer Protection Unit is responsible for investigating and enforcing the Consumer Protection Act – specifically unfair and deceptive acts in commerce. It also enforces Vermont’s antitrust laws, tobacco laws, and oversees the Office’s charity and non-profit matters. The Unit is responsive to consumer complaints and also brings affirmative civil claims on behalf of the State of Vermont.

The Consumer Protection Unit is currently seeking a Civil Investigator to join its team. The Civil Investigator works closely with Assistant Attorneys General to develop cases and matters. In addition to reviewing documents and evidence, talking to witnesses and tracing leads, the investigator is expected to have excellent organizational and communication skills in order to assist in analyzing matters that warrant appropriate follow-up or enforcement. Most important, the investigator must wish to work as part of a team and demonstrate a passion for consumer protection. Creativity, flexibility, and ability to multitask and prioritize are also important.

Work is performed under the supervision of the Director of the Consumer Protection Unit.

The position is located at the Attorney General’s Office at 109 State Street in Montpelier, Vermont. The candidate must be willing to travel and work independently but within the structure of a government legal team. In light of the COVID-19 crisis, employees of the Attorney General’s Office are working remotely until further notice. If necessary, initial interviews for this position will be conducted remotely via phone/video conference.

Who May Apply

This position, AGO Civil Investigator – Consumer Protection Unit (Job Requisition #10302), is open to all State employees and external applicants. If you would like more information about this position, please contact Christopher Curtis at christopher.curtis@vermont.gov. Please note that multiple positions in the same work location may be filled from this job posting. Resumes will not be accepted via e-mail. You must apply online to be considered: https://careers.vermont.gov/job/Montpelier-AGO-Civil-Investigator-Consumer-Protection-Unit-VT-05601/689396700/

Environmental Factors

Some positions may require incumbents to be able to work long and irregular hours during work assignments. Duties require travel throughout the State and occasionally out of state. Evening and weekend work may be necessary.

Minimum Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree AND four (4) years of professional investigatory or law enforcement work experience.

OR

Associate’s degree AND six (6) years of professional investigatory or law enforcement work experience.

OR

High school diploma or equivalent AND eight (8) years of professional investigatory or law enforcement work experience.

Total Compensation

As a State employee you are offered a great career opportunity, but it’s more than a paycheck. The State’s total compensation package features an outstanding set of employee benefits that are worth about 30% of your total compensation, including:

80% State paid medical premium

Dental Plan at no cost for employees and their families

Flexible Spending healthcare and childcare reimbursement accounts

Two ways to save for your retirement: A State defined benefit pension plan and a deferred compensation 457(b) plan

Work/Life balance: 11 paid holidays each year and a generous leave plan; many jobs also allow for a flexible schedule

Low cost group life insurance

Tuition Reimbursement

Incentive-based Wellness Program

Qualified Employer for Public Service Student Loan Forgiveness Program

Want the specifics? Explore the Benefits of State Employment on our website.

Equal Opportunity Employer

The State of Vermont is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Applications from women, individuals with disabilities, veterans, and people from diverse cultural backgrounds are encouraged.

Last modified: November 10, 2020