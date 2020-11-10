For 24-hour counsel, call the National Veteran Crisis Hotline at 1-800-273-8255. You are NOT alone!
Governor Signs Veterans Day in Florida Proclamation
November 10, 2020
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed the annual Veterans Day in Florida Proclamation. The State of Florida is recognized as one of the most military and veteran-friendly states in the nation, with more than 1.5 million veterans living in the Sunshine State. Nov. 11, 2020 is Veterans Day.
