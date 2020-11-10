Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,212 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,311 in the last 365 days.

Governor Signs Veterans Day in Florida Proclamation

Banner

For 24-hour counsel, call the National Veteran Crisis Hotline at 1-800-273-8255. You are NOT alone! Veterans in Florida, call the Florida Veterans Support Line at 1-844-MyFLVet (693-5838) or 2-1-1.

Governor Signs Veterans Day in Florida Proclamation

November 10, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed the annual Veterans Day in Florida Proclamation. The State of Florida is recognized as one of the most military and veteran-friendly states in the nation, with more than 1.5 million veterans living in the Sunshine State. Nov. 11, 2020 is Veterans Day.

﻿

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed the annual Veterans Day in Florida Proclamation.…

En Español

Para obtener información y ayuda sobre beneficios de veteranos, contactar Carlos Gabino, Gabinoc@fdva.state.fl.us, al (305) 849-2667.

You just read:

Governor Signs Veterans Day in Florida Proclamation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.