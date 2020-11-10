Global Dental Implants Market 2020 COVID-19 Impact, Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Analysis and Forecast 2027

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Dental Implants Market Research Report 2020 Analysis and Forecast 2030” reports to its database.

Dental Implants Market:

Executive Summary

The global dental implants market is expected to decline from $4.46 billion in 2019 to $4.13 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -7.56%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities. The entire supply chain has been disrupted, impacting the market negatively. The market is then expected to recover and reach $5.45 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 9.69%.

The dental implants market consists of sales of dental implants and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture dental implants. A dental implant is an artificial tooth root that is put in the jaw to carry a tooth or bridge substitution.

Europe was the largest region in the dental implants market in 2019.

The dental implants market covered in this report is segmented by product into tapered implants; parallel walled implants. It is also segmented by material into titanium; zirconium, and by end-use into hospitals; dental clinics.

In September 2018, Henry Schein, an American distributor of healthcare products and services to office-based dental, animal health, and medical practitioners, acquired Intra-Lock for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition improves Henry Schein’s position in the premium implant segment. Intra-Lock is a USA-based dental implant manufacturing and sales business.

The high cost of dental implants is a key factor hampering the growth of the dental implants market. Dental implants are a form of dental surgery that involves multi-stage surgery and are one of the costliest dental procedures to repair false teeth. For instance, dental implants cost an average of between $3,000-$4,500 per tooth in the USA, including total implant size, abutment and crown, and bone graft, which is often needed, cost an additional $200-$3,200. The high cost of dental implants makes it unaffordable for medium and low-income groups obstructing the growth of the dental implants market.

The dental implant technology has advanced with the introduction of new technologies and equipment, which improve the consistency and quality of implant treatment. Companies are manufacturing implants that suit the patients’ aesthetics. For instance, in June 2019, to enhance the aesthetic appearance of the patient population, Southern Implants Pty introduced the INVERTA implant. The INVERTA Implant is a novel implant with an advanced body-shift design that enables apical bone participation in the immediate placement of implants and a coronal chamber for bone development resulting in realistic aesthetics.

The rising prevalence of dental caries that require dental implants for treatment increase the demand for dental implants. Dental caries is a multifactorial, chronic condition arising from various causes such as nutrition, saliva, micro-organisms, trace minerals, genetic predisposition and tooth morphology leading to tooth decay. In 2019, according to BMC Oral Health, the prevalence of primary caries teeth in China was 27.14%, with a higher proportion among girls (27.32%) compared to boys (26.99%). According to data from the oral health tracker published in Australia in 2018, 90% of Australian adults experience some form of dental caries. Dental implants have also become popular as an alternative to removable dentures and are used to replace the lost teeth. As a result, the increasing demand for dental implants to replace lost teeth stimulates market growth.

Major players in the dental implants market are Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., OSSTEM IMPLANT, Institut Straumann AG, Bicon LLC, DENTSPLY Sirona, Danaher Corporation, BioHorizons IPH Inc, Shofu Dental Corporation, Thommen Medical AG and Ivoclar Vivadent Inc.

