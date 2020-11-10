Assistant Attorney General – Medicaid Fraud and Residential Abuse Unit

The Office of the Attorney General, Medicaid Fraud and Residential Abuse Unit (MFRAU) is seeking a full-time Assistant Attorney General to represent the State of Vermont in criminal and civil matters in the trial and appellate courts. MFRAU is part of the Attorney General Office’s Criminal Division.

MFRAU is responsible for investigating and prosecuting (a) fraud by healthcare providers in the Vermont Medicaid program; (b) fraud in the administration of the Vermont Medicaid program; and (c) the abuse, neglect, and financial exploitation of individuals who live in Vermont skilled nursing facilities and board and care facilities. MFRAU also brings affirmative civil claims on behalf of the State to enforce Vermont’s laws.

The individual selected will work closely with victims of crime and with criminal justice agencies such as federal, state, county, and municipal law enforcement agencies. The individual will also work closely with the Agency of Human Services and Secretary of State’s Office of Professional Regulation. The individual selected for this position may also represent the State in ancillary proceedings related to criminal prosecutions – such as post-conviction relief proceedings – and also before state boards and committees.

The position is located at the Attorney General’s Office at 109 State Street in Montpelier, Vermont.* The candidate must be willing to travel and work independently but within the structure of a government legal team. The successful candidate must be a member in good standing of the Vermont bar or be eligible to obtain admission by waiver. Candidates should have excellent oral and written communication skills. A minimum of two years of legal practice is required. Experience in criminal law is strongly encouraged.

This is an exempt, full-time position. Salary and benefits will be based upon qualifications and experience in accordance with the State of Vermont Attorney Pay Plan. This position will remain open until filled.

Please submit cover letter, resume, references and writing sample by email to: ago.info@vermont.gov. Please reference the position title: Assistant Attorney General, Medicaid Fraud and Residential Abuse Unit.

The Vermont Attorney General’s Office’s Medicaid Fraud and Residential Abuse Unit receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $1,041,816 for Federal fiscal year FY 2021. The remaining 25 percent, totaling $347,272 for FY 2021, is funded by the State of Vermont.

* In light of the COVID-19 crisis, employees of the Attorney General’s Office are working remotely until further notice. If necessary, interviews for this position will be conducted remotely via phone/video conference.

The State of Vermont is an Equal Employment Opportunity employer. For a full copy of the EEOC policy, please see: http://humanresources.vermont.gov/labor-relations/equal-opportunity.

Last modified: November 10, 2020