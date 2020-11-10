New Book Celebrates Resilience Through Poetry
We Don’t Break, We Burn published by Albuquerque based small pressALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, USA, November 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We Don’t Break, We Burn, published by Albuquerque’s MindWell Poetry, celebrates and offers shared resilience with poems from global and award-winning authors to address these difficult times and inspire hope.
MindWell Poetry is an Albuquerque based poetry community that places a high value on addressing mental health, and creating safe spaces to discuss those experiences that can make us feel “less than” or impact our sense of well-being. In honor of that mission, they have started an independent press to publish poetry books that elevate the often under-represented voices of those who live with these experiences.
With the world experiencing an almost unprecedented shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the nation still finding its balance after a presidential campaign that has seen intense division and emotional responses, it is safe to say most of us might benefit from a healthy dose of resilience and emotional uplift. Zachary Kluckman, Editor of MindWell’s new poetry anthology, “We Don’t Break, We Burn” thinks this collection may be just what the doctor ordered.
The authors contained in this collection come from all over the world, including several familiar New Mexico voices. Other notable authors include the multiple award-winning Ilya Kaminsky, acclaimed poets Traci Brimhall and Lauren Camp, and several much-lauded voices from the spoken word tradition, including Bethsheba Rem (Queen Sheba), three-time Emmy winner Boris “Bluz” Rogers and Zachary Caballero.
As stellar as the list of authors is, it’s the stories these poems tell that make this collection such a powerful and necessary read in the current emotional landscape many of us may be experiencing. Ranging from stories of overcoming trauma and deep loss to moments captured between the twin boughs of trees, allowing nature to nurture the aching soul, these poems explore a diverse landscape of experience. Throughout, the authors remind us how we overcome obstacles and showcase the beauty of endurance.
We Don’t Break, We Burn is published by MindWell Poetry Press and is available through Amazon in perfect-bound paperback editions, and from booksellers everywhere.
ISBN-13 : 979-8650652229
Print Price: $13
Contact: Zachary Kluckman, Editor
(505) 985-9708
Zgkluckman@msn.com
Zachary Kluckman
MindWell Poetry
+1 505-985-9708
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook