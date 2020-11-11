MxHero publishes online tool to help organizations calculate security risks due to email attachments
Free online calculator combines core company metrics with numerous studies to estimate risks due to email attachment.
Email is so core and basic that its true impact is rarely questioned or understood.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MxHero announces today the general availability of a new online and mobile app tool to help organizations estimate the impact of email attachments on their operations. The "mxHero ROI Calculator" is freely available as a web app and can also be installed as an app for Android and iOS. Users of the app input key email metrics, such as the number of email users and type of email service (e.g., O385, GSuite, On-premises Exchange, etc.). After submitting the organization's inputs, the program combines assorted email studies to calculate many metrics, exploring data sprawl, data risk, cybersecurity vulnerability, infrastructure costs, and even CO2 emissions caused by email attachment processing.
— Alex Panagides, CEO, mxHero Inc.
The program provides a link to the underlying spreadsheet model for download. The downloadable spreadsheet is pre-populated with the input values and provides detailed methodology and links to sources. The spreadsheet allows the organization to tweak assumptions and otherwise adjust values as needed.
"Email is so core and basic that its true impact is rarely questioned or understood. This tool surfaces some unsettling truths about the dangers of this 50-year-old technology. MxHero has been writing about these dangers for some years. We hope that by allowing organizations to calculate their own risk using their own information, they will better understand what is really going on with their data," states Alex Panagides, CEO, mxHero Inc.
The ROI Calculator can be accessed as a web app (with Chrome app support) at https://tools.mxhero.com/roi , or downloaded for iOS and Android.
About mxHERO
MxHero's products and services give companies, service providers, and end-users powerful new ways to control, use, and analyze email-based content. Apps developed for MxHero's platform work with any email management program, including Office 365, Gmail, and Microsoft Exchange. MxHero has partnered with Canon USA for go to market and provides solutions mapped to the world's foremost cloud and hybrid content management platforms. Information on all of the Mail2Cloud product line can be found at http://www.mail2cloud.io. More than 3,500 companies with over 1 million users have added MxHero to their email. To learn more about MxHero visit http://www.mxhero.com. Find MxHero on Twitter: @mxheronet and Facebook: MxHero.net
Bruno Santos
MxHero Inc.
+1 925-255-6059
email us here