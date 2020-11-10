Public Utility Commission Adopts COVID-19 Emergency Disconnection Rule

On October 15, 2020, the Public Utility Commission adopted the COVID-19 Emergency Disconnection Rule 2.600, which provides additional protections to consumers experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19. The rule is in effect for six months, or until the Commission withdraws it.

The PUC’s order granting a temporary moratorium on involuntary utility service disconnections, originally issued on March 18, 2020 and subsequently amended on March 27, May 28, July 30, and September 23, expired on October 15, 2020.