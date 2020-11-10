PSD Announces Reimbursement Phase of Line Extension Customer Assistance Program

The Department announces phase 2 of the Line Extension Customer Assistance Program (LECAP). The program will now reimburse qualifying and eligible consumers who have already paid for the cost of a COVID-related broadband line extension during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Line extensions that were not eligible for phase 1 of the LECAP program—such as those built by non-participating providers or were in progress before the LECAP was created—may be eligible for reimbursement under the new phase of the program. Also, previously approved line extensions from phase 1 of the LECAP that could not be funded, but were already paid for by the applicant and have been or will be completed in 2020, may qualify.

Line Extensions already funded by LECAP or other State/Federal subsidies are not eligible for reimbursement. Residency requirements apply. See LECAP Reimbursement Guidelines for details.

For more information about the Reimbursement phase of the LECAP—and to apply—please see the Department’s Vermont COVID-19 Line Extension Customer Assistance Program Enters Reimbursement Phase webpage.

For more information about phase 1 of the LECAP, please visit the Department’s Vermont COVID-19 Line Extension Customer Assistance Program webpage.