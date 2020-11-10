Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,194 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,183 in the last 365 days.

PSD Announces Reimbursement Phase of Line Extension Customer Assistance Program

The Department announces phase 2 of the Line Extension Customer Assistance Program (LECAP).  The program will now reimburse qualifying and eligible consumers who have already paid for the cost of a COVID-related broadband line extension during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Line extensions that were not eligible for phase 1 of the LECAP programsuch as those built by non-participating providers or were in progress before the LECAP was createdmay be eligible for reimbursement under the new phase of the program. Also, previously approved line extensions from phase 1 of the LECAP that could not be funded, but were already paid for by the applicant and have been or will be completed in 2020, may qualify. 

Line Extensions already funded by LECAP or other State/Federal subsidies are not eligible for reimbursement.  Residency requirements apply.  See LECAP Reimbursement Guidelines for details.

For more information about the Reimbursement phase of the LECAP—and to apply—please see the Department’s Vermont COVID-19 Line Extension Customer Assistance Program Enters Reimbursement Phase webpage.

For more information about phase 1 of the LECAP, please visit the Department’s Vermont COVID-19 Line Extension Customer Assistance Program webpage.

 

You just read:

PSD Announces Reimbursement Phase of Line Extension Customer Assistance Program

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.