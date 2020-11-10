Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Hoyer Statement on Senate Republicans Introducing FY2021 Appropriations Bills

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today after Senate Republicans introduced their Fiscal Year 2021 appropriations bills:

“At long last, Republicans on the Senate Appropriations Committee are introducing their proposed bills for Fiscal Year 2021 today, more than a month after that year began. This is the same Senate that failed to mark up even a single appropriation bill before the end of the previous fiscal year, the first time in at least seventy-five years that has occurred. With the Senate finally engaged, we can finish the work House Democrats started in the spring to avert another damaging government shutdown by the December 11 deadline.

“I am proud that the House completed work on appropriation bills funding nearly all of government before the end of July - for the second year in a row – because we know how important it is for this process to be completed on time. A failure to do so projects uncertainty for our economy and leaves millions of working and low-income Americans wondering if they will have access to programs next year that help them reach for opportunities and stay out of poverty. State and local governments depend on Congress to get appropriations done so they can plan their own budgets, and the same is true for our military.

“While I am glad the Senate is introducing these bills today, they are very late in coming. The House will continue to do its job responsibly For the People. I hope we can reach agreement on full appropriations before December 11 and prevent a shutdown in the middle of a presidential transition.”

