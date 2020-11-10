Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,198 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,175 in the last 365 days.

Rice Issues Statement on Movement of Marijuana Decriminalization Bill

Trenton – New Jersey Legislative Black Caucus Chair Senator Ronald Rice (D-Essex) issued the following statement on the passage of the marijuana decriminalization bill by the Senate Judiciary Committee:

“The voters approved legalizing adult-use marijuana last week, so now it is time we decriminalize it so that folks in Black and Brown communities across the state do not continue to be disproportionately arrested for possession. Decriminalization is the long-sought remedy for rampant injustice in our state. If social justice was truly the primary focus surrounding adult-use marijuana, now is the time to act.

“I am proud of the strong and diverse coalition of legislators and social justice activists who are fighting for equality in this state and will continue to do so well after this bill becomes law.”

You just read:

Rice Issues Statement on Movement of Marijuana Decriminalization Bill

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.