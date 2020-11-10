Rice Issues Statement on Movement of Marijuana Decriminalization Bill

Trenton – New Jersey Legislative Black Caucus Chair Senator Ronald Rice (D-Essex) issued the following statement on the passage of the marijuana decriminalization bill by the Senate Judiciary Committee:

“The voters approved legalizing adult-use marijuana last week, so now it is time we decriminalize it so that folks in Black and Brown communities across the state do not continue to be disproportionately arrested for possession. Decriminalization is the long-sought remedy for rampant injustice in our state. If social justice was truly the primary focus surrounding adult-use marijuana, now is the time to act.

“I am proud of the strong and diverse coalition of legislators and social justice activists who are fighting for equality in this state and will continue to do so well after this bill becomes law.”