Wisconsin-based company receives highest U.S. honor for export success

Patriot Taxiway Industries wins Presidential “E” Award for export achievements

MADISON, WI. NOV. 10, 2020 –Patriot Taxiway Industries has been honored with a 2020 Presidential “E” Award for exports, after the Lomira-based company demonstrated a sustained increase in export sales over a four-year period.

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross honored 38 other U.S. companies and organizations, acknowledging their contributions to U.S. export growth at a recent event.

Patriot Taxiway Industries is a small business that offers state-of-the-art LED lighting products and services in the aerospace, airfield and defense industries. The company’s mission is to deliver superior quality aerospace and military lighting products and services to its customers through leadership, innovation and partnerships.

“Patriot Taxiway Industries appreciates the expertise and support of the U.S. Department of Commerce and the State of Wisconsin providing the ExporTech™ Program for Wisconsin companies to take our products to the world,” said Patriot Taxiway Industries President Kevin McDermott. “We are moving Forward with Wisconsin aerospace products for the world market.”

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) has worked closely with the company in previous years, most recently at the Paris Air Show last summer.

“We are proud to be part of Patriot Taxiway’s export journey,” said Katy Sinnott, WEDC vice president of global trade and investment. “With the support of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s State Trade Expansion Program grant, Patriot Taxiway joined WEDC at the last Paris Airshow, where their aviation lights were of great interest to many. WEDC congratulates Patriot Taxiway on receiving the President’s ‘E’ Award.”

The President’s “E” Award was created in 1961 by an executive order of the president, and is the highest recognition a U.S. entity can receive for making a significant contribution to the expansion of U.S. exports. In 2019, U.S. exports reached $2.53 trillion, with goods exports at $1.65 trillion and services exports at their highest level yet at $875.83 billion.