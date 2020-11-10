Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Former Cheatham County Deputy Charged with Theft

CHEATHAM COUNTY – An investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment and arrest of a former Cheatham County deputy on theft charges.

At the request of 23rd District Attorney General Ray Crouch, in June, TBI Agents began investigating then-Deputy William Johnson on theft allegations. During the course of the investigation, Agents developed information that Johnson, who held a federal firearms license, received money for the sale of firearms, but never delivered them. Johnson is no longer employed by the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office.

On November 2nd, the Cheatham County Grand Jury returned indictments charging William Johnson (DOB 10/09/1974) with one count of Theft over $10,000, one count of Theft over $2,500, and two counts of Theft less than $1,000. On Monday, TBI Agents arrested Johnson. He was booked into the Cheatham County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

