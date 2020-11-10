Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Global Manufacturing Company, Reaxis Inc., Launches New Website

Reaxis Logo

Our enhanced digital marketing resources will allow us to better support existing and prospective customers.”
— Michael Curcione
PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, U.S.A., November 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reaxis Inc. is a global leader in developing and producing a wide range of metal-based additives. The company recently launched a new website that features an enhanced user experience for customers. Visitors can expect to find a large library of accessible and downloadable product and technical support resources at their convenience.

“Given our long history and experience in developing and manufacturing metal-based products, I believe Reaxis is in a great position to offer the next generation of products to our current customers and the broader market. Our enhanced digital marketing resources will allow us to better support existing and prospective customers,” said Michael Curcione, Vice President of Sales and Business Development.

The history of Reaxis Inc. dates back to 1965 with the incorporation of Pitt Processing and Manufacturing Company, later known as Pitt Metals and Chemicals, Inc. The company initiated the manufacturing of inorganic tin compounds in the 1970s. Pitt Metals was acquired by Goldschmidt AG in 1995, then became Goldschmidt Industrial Chemical Corporation (GICC). Through a succession of several mergers and acquisitions, GICC became an independent company through a management buyout. The company name was officially changed to Reaxis Inc. in 2008.

About Reaxis Inc.

Today, Reaxis Inc. offers the most diverse range of metal-based products including those used as catalysts, complexing agents, corrosion protection enhancers, surface finishing additives, and lubricant additives. To view the website, visit www.reaxis.com.

