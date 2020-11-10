Freight Management System Market 2020 Industry Growth, Share, Trends, Demand, Analysis and Forecast to 2025
This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies
PUNE, INDIA, November 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This report has been prepared based on extensive research and analysis of the latest dominating trends in the market. The global Freight Management System market has been studied and focus has been on the volume and value of the product/service as well as the manufacturing methods employed. It contains a brief overview of the competitive scene of the key players along with the market introduction and research objectives for the forecast period from 2020 to 2025. The report also presents the market size by observing the historical data and the prospects of the product/service. The economic indicators and the market research methodology have also been provided further in the global Freight Management System market report.
According to this study, over the next five years the Freight Management System market will register a 8.5%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 13350 million by 2025, from $ 9638.9 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Freight Management System business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Freight Management System market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Freight Management System, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Freight Management System market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Freight Management System companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Baggage and Cargo Screening System
Security Monitoring System
Logistics Management System
Freight Operational Management System
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
3PLs
Forwarders
Brokers
Shippers
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
CEVA Logistics
Oracle
Descartes System Group
Manhattan Associates
Accenture
HighJump Software
JDA Software Group
CTSI - Global
United Parcel
DSV
DB Schenker
Riege Software
C.H. Robinson TMC
Werner Enterprises
SAP
MercuryGate
BluJay Solutions
Ceva Logistics UPS
Freight Management Systems, Inc. (FMS)
Retrans
ImageSoft
3GTMS
Magaya Corporation
DreamOrbit
Kuebix
FreightView
Linbis
McLeod Software
Logisuite
NOTE : Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.
Table of Content
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Freight Management System by Players
4 Freight Management System by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Global Freight Management System Market Forecast
11 Key Players Analysis
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
……Continued
