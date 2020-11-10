Global DevOps Platform Market Analysis By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Forecast to 2025
DevOps Platform -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2025
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DevOps Platform Industry
Description
DevOps is an approach to software development that enables better collaboration between the development and the operations teams. Basically, it is a methodology that aims to bridge the gap between developers and operations during software development to facilitate a more productive and efficient workflow. Ultimately, it enables continuous delivery to benefit the company at large.Tools that facilitate DevOps and support its principles are referred to as DevOps tools. These include API tools, collaboration and organizational tools, configuration management tools, build automation tools, application and infrastructure monitoring tools etc
The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of DevOps Platform by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.
Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):
Puppet Labs
Chef
Docker Inc.
Red Hat (Ansible)
Atlassian
Saltstack
CA Technologies
Rackspace
XebiaLabs
VersionOne
Cisco
CollabNet
HP
IBM
Microsoft
Spirent Communications plc
Vmware
DBmaestro
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
DevOps Ready
DevOps Enabled
DevOps Capabl
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
IT
BFSI
Retail
Telecom
Education
Others
Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
