INSCOM partners with ZigZag to help retailers easily return Point of Sale Materials
INSCOM Solutions UK has the perfect products to meet this challenge and the partnership with ZigZag will help optimise the approach to POSM”LONDON, COUNTY, UNITED KINGDOM, November 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INSCOM partners with ZigZag to help retailers easily return Point of Sale Materials
— Lidia Houley (nee Alexandrova), INSCOM Solutions UK
INSCOM Solutions UK optimise Point of Sale Materials (POSM) related processes for brands and retailers. Through ZigZag’s online platform, INSCOM will now also facilitate the returns process, allowing retailers to book returns collections for their POSM in the same hassle-free manner their customers could return an item bought online.
Focusing on delivering an exceptional in-store customer experience will be the catalyst for getting people excited to return to shops once again. INSCOM and ZigZag can help deliver that excitement.
Meticulous planning, timely delivery, professional installation, technical support, and now through ZigZag, a best-in-class returns experience. Brands using INSCOM Solutions UK to drive engagement with customers and retailers looking to spark creativity in their stores now have a complete POSM supply chain management solution.
Once the Point of Sale (POS) campaign is complete, retailers can organise the return of the materials through ZigZag’s B2B returns platform, which will initially be launched with INSCOM in the UK. They will be able to select the items needed for collection and the appropriate carrier service and time - all in under a minute. The platform will provide retailers with flexibility, allowing POSM to be moved from store to store, back to warehouses, or recycled locally.
After a successful marketing campaign or exhibition, the last thing a brand or retailer wants to do is breakdown the stand and work out what to do with the POSM. Through ZigZag’s platform, the returns process now couldn’t be simpler.
Lidia Houley (nee Alexandrova), Business Solutions Director at INSCOM Solutions UK commented, "The opportunity to provide an innovative, proven and much needed POS marketing-logistics solution to the UK which is perfect for SMEs or enterprise brands and retailers is also a great challenge. INSCOM Solutions UK has the perfect products to meet this challenge and the partnership with ZigZag will help optimise the approach to POSM."
Al Gerrie, Co-Founder and CEO of ZigZag Global commented: “Big brands such as Mars, Kimberly-Clark, Shell and others rely on INSCOM Solution UK’s services to implement unique Point of Sale Material in stores. Creative marketing campaigns and exhibits will encourage people back to retail stores, and we are delighted to be able to make the operation easier for everyone involved.”
About INSCOM Solutions UK
INSCOM Solutions UK is the award-winning company, that works on several markets. The Company provides the best solutions to optimise POSM operations, based on TCO approach, data analysis and statistics.
About ZigZag Global
The ZigZag platform connects major retailers to a global network of over 220 warehouses to over 450+ carrier services in over 130 countries. ZigZag's clients include boohoo group, Selfridges, Arcadia group (Topshop etc), Superdry, DHL, GAP, The Hut and many more.
ZigZag delivers best in class technology and service to transform the returns experience globally. ZigZag’s mission is to reduce the cost, waste and friction associated with returns, boost customer loyalty and make retailers more profitable and sustainable.
ZigZag was the winner of the Best eCommerce Technology Innovation and Best Product at eCommerce Expo 2020, Innovation in Delivery and Logistics Award at the eCommerce Awards 2019, won the KPMG Best British Tech Startup 2019 (London round), was a finalist at The Circulars at the World Economic Forum 2019 in Davos, is listed in the Retail Tech Top 50, The StartUps Top 100, Disrupt 100. ZigZag won the 2018 Shop.org Disruption and Innovation Award, 2018 World Post and Parcel Awards for Ecommerce and Innovation, 2018 Postal Pitch in Washington, 2018 Millennial 20:20 Ecommerce Enabler, 2017 ShopTalk Startup award along with a 25,000 Euro prize. It also won the 2017 Sustainability Award in Milan, 2017 Innovation Award at IRX, StartUps 100 Winner 2017. 2016 Global award at the World Retail Congress in Dubai for innovation, Mark of Excellence - Disruptor of the Year 2016 - Supply Chain Awards, Winner at London Technology Week – GetInTheRing. ZigZag is also proud to be a member of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation.
Al Gerrie
www.zigzag.global
+44 7787 891546
email us here