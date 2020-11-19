Process Pigging Specialist HPS Launches New “AccuTect” Pig Detector

Innovative New Product Delivers Real-Time, Ultra-Reliable, Highly Visual, Accurate Detection for Optimal Pigging System Operation and Efficiency

NOTTINGHAM, NOTTINGHAMSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HPS Product Recovery Solutions has released its new ‘AccuTect’ pig detector for use in hygienic, sanitary, and industrial liquid pigging applications.

This ground-breaking new product is a major step forward in process pig detection, presence indication and display.

Pig detectors are an essential part of HPS and other process pigging systems.

Reliable and accurate pig detection reduces downtime and increases operational efficiency and productivity of pigging systems. It is also essential for safety.

By providing electronic output signals, pig detectors enable control and automation of the pigging process. The AccuTect also lights up as part of the pigging sequence, the colour indicating to operators where the pig is located.

By delivering advanced, highly accurate visual and electronic detection of hygienic (sanitary) and process pigs in pipelines or tubing, the highly anticipated HPS product addresses a gap in the market and improves reliability, effectiveness and ultimately the return on investment of pigging systems.

HPS pigging systems are used throughout the world in a wide variety of industries and applications. These include food, beverages, paint and coatings, personal care products, homecare products, and many more.

HPS has been developing and testing the pig detector technology for more than two years.

Gilbert Murphy, CEO of HPS Product Recovery Solutions commented,

“As the market leader in the process pigging industry, HPS is constantly innovating. I applaud the tremendous effect of our research and development team in designing and developing this ground-breaking pig detection technology”.

“The AccuTect is extremely robust, innovative, high-quality and is something we’re extremely proud of. The feedback from our customers has been extremely positive”.

With a customisable signal length, the AccuTect is extremely reliable. Designed for optimum efficiency and productivity, it features state-of-the-art pig detection which eliminates false signals, saves operators time and effort, and enables greater plant effectiveness.

According to HPS, the AccuTect improves safety and reduces the risk of accidents happening. This is due to the AccuTect providing real-time pig detection and clear visual indication of when a pig is in close proximity. So, plant operators know with absolute certainty when the pig is at critical stages in the process, for example when it is in a launch housing or has reached its destination in a receive station.

The AccuTect also features a quick-release mounting and cable connection making it easy and quick to set-up and remove.

Gilbert concludes,

“The AccuTect has already been incorporated into many of our existing customer’s production plants and we can’t wait to extend this even further. Customer feedback has been great. It’s an industry-leading product and is suitable for a wide range of applications such as food and beverages, chemicals and paint right through to homecare products, personal care, cosmetics and many others”

“Watch the space as along with the AccuTect we have even more exciting developments coming soon for our pigging products and components which we’ll be rolling out in the future”.

The AccuTect is NRTL/MET-C Certified, CE Marked, FCC Compliant and IP67 rated.

To learn more about the AccuTect pig detector, click here.

About HPS

Founded in 1995, HPS Product Recovery Solutions increases its customers’ profitability by maximising product yields, reducing waste, increasing sustainability and improving efficiency. This is achieved through customised liquid distribution, transfer, and product recovery (pigging) solutions.

With a wide range of customers throughout the world, HPS has successfully installed thousands of solutions. These include projects for multinational corporations such as Unilever, P&G, Akzo Nobel, Boots, The Coca Cola Company, Campbells Soups, Benjamin Moor, Nestle Purina, Mars, Kraft Foods, as well as many smaller independent businesses. The company’s key markets are the food and drink, cosmetics and personal care, household products, chemicals, paint, and pet food processing industries.

HPS operates worldwide with a network of regional offices and partners.

More information is on the HPS website at www.HPS-Pigging.com/about-hps/.