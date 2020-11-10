Authologic Announces Strategic Partnership with iDenfy to eliminate identity theft using single API integration

Authologic will be using iDenfy’s identity verification service on its platform as an aggregating service provider.

KAUNAS, LITHUANIA, November 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Authologic is a Poland-based FinTech firm that offers one API (Application Programming Interface) for different online identity verification methods. The identity verification API provided by Authologic is suitable for various industries, including banks, telecommunication, fintech sector, car sharing, apartment rentals, and more.

By partnering with iDenfy, Authologic will offer their verification solution in the form of API to different industries. The company decided to start a business in the identity verification industry to provide individuals and businesses with a quick yet more straightforward method to eliminate identity-related frauds using single API integration.

Krzysztof Klimczak, Authologic CEO, says, “With our single API integration, we’re trying to reduce the complexity of a digital ID market. We are connected to different identity verification standards like government-issued digital ID, banking ID verification, and document scanning. Cooperation with Idenfy gives us a document scanning ID-based verification that is of the highest reliability with each scan being reviewed by a human.”

In partnership with Authologic, iDenfy is expanding its market as their services will be used by businesses looking for convenient online identity verification API.

iDenfy is a Lithuania-based identity verification solution provider renowned for combining facial recognition, liveness detection, and ID verification in one solution. Their identity verification solution uses technologies like Artificial intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), MRZ, OCR, Deep Learning, and Big data. That’s the reason their identity verification solution is robust and lets businesses verify their customers remotely.

iDenfy’s ID verification solution can recognize and verify 1300 types of ID documents while their face-recognition system matches more than 160 face points. iDenfy detects and authenticates a person from a digital picture or a video. To compare facial features, iDenfy uses user-provided data. Users take their photos on their device (web camera or smart device) and submit them to iDenfy’s server.

Domantas Ciulde, the CEO of iDenfy, says, “We are pleased to be partnering with Authologic. It will help us to reach more people and broaden our horizons.” He further says, “This partnership is blissful for businesses that are looking for an API version of iDenfy’s identity verification solution. With a single integration, businesses can relish multiple online identity verification methods.”

Both partners are looking forward to this partnership. They believe it will allow customers to choose how to identify themselves, which suits their requirements the best.