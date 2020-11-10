Lip Care Products Market 2020: Global Analysis, Industry Growth, Current Trends and Forecast till 2023

“Lip Care Products - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2023”

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Updated Research Report of Lip Care Products Market 2020-2023:

Summary:

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Lip Care Products - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2023” To Its Research Database.

Overview

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Lip Care Products estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.3 Billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% over the analysis period 2020-2023. Non-Medicated, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.3% CAGR and reach US$1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Medicated & Therapeutic segment is readjusted to a revised 2.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $524.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.3% CAGR

The Lip Care Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$524.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$448.2 Million by the year 2023 trailing a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2023. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.5% and 1.7% respectively over the 2020-2023 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1% CAGR.

Sun Protection Segment to Record 1.7% CAGR

In the global Sun Protection segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$290.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$320 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$309.3 Million by the year 2023, while Latin America will expand at a 2.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 257-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Global Lip Care Products market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

L'Oreal

Avon Products

Beiersdorf AG

Unilever

Revlon

Kao Corporation

Bayer Corporation

Blistex Inc.

Burt's Bees

Carma Laboratories

Chanel

Chattem

CLOROX

EOS

@Get Free Sample Copy of the Lip Care Products Market Research Report:https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3746721-global-lip-care-products-market-by-manufacturers-regions

Markwins Beauty Products

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Non-medicated

Sun Protection

Medicated & Therapeutic

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Lip Care Products for each application, including

Hypermarket and Supermarket

Harmacies and Drugstore

Specialty Retailers

Online Stores

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the market growth rate of Lip Care Products market in 2023?

What are the key factors driving the global Lip Care Products market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Lip Care Products market?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Lip Care Products market?

Who are the key manufacturers in Lip Care Products market space?

What are the Lip Care Products market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Lip Care Products market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Lip Care Products market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Lip Care Products market?

What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Lip Care Products market?

@Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert:https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3746721-global-lip-care-products-market-by-manufacturers-regions

Major Key Points in Table of Content

Global Lip Care Products Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

1 Report Overview

2 Product Type Market

3 Product Application Market

4 Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

5 Market Performance for Manufacturers

6 Regions Market Performance for Manufacturers

7 World Market Performance Point

8 Development Trend for Regions and Countries (Sales Point)

9 Upstream Source, Technology and Cost

10 Channel Analysis

11 Consumer Analysis

Continued………



ABOUT US:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports features an exhaustive list of market research reports from hundreds of publishers worldwide. We boast a database spanning virtually every market category and an even more comprehensive collection of market research reports under these categories and sub-categories.



Note:

Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.