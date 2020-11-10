Annapurna Base Camp Treks is known as Annapurna Sanctuary Treks. https://www.annapurnabasecamptreks.com

KATHMANDU, BAGMATI, NEPAL, November 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Annapurna Base Camp Treks is known as Annapurna Sanctuary Treks as is an amazing walk through diverse landscape and culture complete with rich mountain vistas, terraced fields, quaint Gurung villages and a wide variety of flora and fauna. From majestic sunrise experience to the cultural excursion of Gurung, Tibetans and Magar villages the trip encompasses wide range of touristic activities. Get the view of over 3 dozens of mountains in just one trip. Mt. Annapurna (8091m) of Nepal is the 10th highest mountain in the world and the journey to its base camp, which is at 4130m height, is one of the most popular walks on earth. The Annapurna Base Camp trek is one of the most popular treks in the Annapurna region. The trail goes alongside terraced rice paddies, lush rhododendron forests and high altitude landscapes with the Annapurna Range in view most of the times. Moreover, we reach our destination via Mt. Machapuchhre (Fishtail) which is revered by the Nepalese for its unique beauty. Furthermore, thanks to the well groomed itinerary of the Annapurna Base Camp trekking package, it is a popular choice among diverse outdoor enthusiasts, from a solo female traveler to hikers travelling in groups to Nepal. There are few treks that combine so many different landscapes and bring you so close to the base of 7,000 and 8,000 meter peaks in a such a short period of time as the Annapurna Base Camp Trek. The Annapurna base camp trek is one of the most popular treks in the world. It literally brings you face to face with an eight thousander for a moderate-difficult trek, this is incredible! The fascinating Annapurna massif includes the world’s tenth highest peak. Annapurna I (8,091 m) holds an almost fatal attraction for mountaineers.

Annapurna Base Camp Trek is the mixture of easy walking trail along the diversified landscape, forests, water resources, villages and mountains. After an exploration day in Kathmandu, fly along the Himalayan Range to the lake city of Pokhara beneath the Annapurnas. Spend an afternoon exploring the city and walking along the lake shore. The trail takes trekkers to the base camp of 10th tallest mountain of the world Mt. Annapurna (8091 m). The serenity and tranquility along the woods and multiethnic villages offers quintessential moment of travel during this course. It has the highest fatality ratio among the eight thousanders. The trail can be best described as the most astonishing walking detour which can be completed with minimal physical exhaustion and maximum elation. This Annapurna Base Camp Trek offers a comprehensive exploration of the most striking region in the 50 km Annapurna Range. A short drive leads to the start of the trek at Nayapul. The trail, through oak, rhododendron and bamboo forests, step by step ascends the glacial Modi Khola Valley which carries melt water from the circle of peaks above. Friendly villages on terraced slopes high above the river will welcome you. This trekking package is designed to assist acclimatisation with reasonable daily altitude increases. Setting of Annapurna Base Camp at 4130 m is unique and incredibly spectacular, set amidst the majestic peaks of Annapurna I (8091 m), Annapurna South (7219 m), Machapuchhre (6993 m) and Hiunchuli (6441 m). Annapurna Base Camp (4130 m) along with the Machhapuchhre Base Camp is the final destination for the trekkers in which the panoramic view of mountains never fail to dazzle. This route, mostly inaccessible to vehicles, winds through prayer-flag strewn hamlets dotted around the lush valley of the fast-flowing Modi Khola River. It’s overlooked by the domineering peaks of Annapurna (8091m) and Machhapuchchhre (6993m), meaning “Fishtail” for its distinctive summit. The paths undulate almost constantly by way of seemingly huge and endless steps carved into the earth.

Trail finally comes to the Annapurna base camp with its enormous walled mountain fortress. Annapurna base camp was first discovered by the British explorer Col. James O.M. 'Jimmy' Roberts in the year 1956 and shown to the world as the 'Sanctuary of Gods'. The Sanctuary then became the "Annapurna Sanctuary". En route to Annapurna base camp, many species of birds and wildlife can be seen, happily living in this lush environment, whilst you enjoy breathtaking views of the snow capped mountains of the Annapurna Range. Our destination is ABC where we will be encapsulated by a mountainous wonderland, being surrounded by the icy peaks of some of the word's highest and most beautiful mountains. You cannot help to fall in love with this region and be blown away by its crisp serenity. From this glacier basin, known as the Annapurna Sanctuary, the Modi Khola knifes its way south in a narrow gorge fully 12,000 ft. deep. Further south, the gorge opens up into a wide and fertile valley, the domain of the Gurungs. The middle and upper portions of Modi Khola offer some of the best short trekking routes in Nepal, and the valley is located so that these treks can be easily combined with treks into the Kali Gandaki region to the west. The prime peaks of the western portion of the great Annapurna Himal, including Hiunchuli (6,441m), Annapurna South (7279m), Fang, Annapurna I (8091m), Ganagapurna (7485m), Annapurna III (7855m) and Machapuchhare (6993m), are geographically placed accurately in a circle about 10 miles in diameter with a deep glacier covered amphitheater in the center. This wonderful trek explores diverse ethnic groups and their interesting cultures, the local communities found here are Gurung, Magar, Thakali and we are warmly welcomed by these local tribes; blended with this is a glimpse of beautiful flora and fauna found in this area. Our sublime trek begins from the pretty village of Ghandruk as we hike the trails via Chomrong, Bamboo and Deurali to reach Annapurna Base Camp and we revert back to Pokhara.

