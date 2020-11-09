Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Dunleavy Proclaims November 9th Women Veterans Day

November 9, 2020 (Anchorage, AK) – Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy has proclaimed today, November 9, 2020 as “Women Veterans Day” in Alaska and issued the following remarks:

“Women have a long and often unrecognized history of military service to our Nation, dating as far back as the American Revolution, proudly serving in unofficial capacities alongside, and in support of, our nation’s military.

“Since the formation of the Army Nurse Corps in 1901, women have officially been recognized as a part of the United States Armed Forces, and for their valuable contributions to our nation’s defense.

“Alaska is honored to pay tribute to, and remember, the American female veterans who have bravely and nobly served in the military in defense of our nation. Over nine-thousand women veterans call Alaska home, and we are proud of the contributions they make in our communities.”

The full Women Veterans Day proclamation can be found here.

