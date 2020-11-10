Old World Industries Appoints Dorian Drake International as PEAK® Coolant’s Export Management Company

WHITE PLAINS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Old World Industries, LLC, one of the largest privately held companies competing in the automotive aftermarket with high equity and marketing leading brands, PEAK® and BlueDEF®, has appointed Dorian Drake International Inc. as its export management company for select global markets, with special focus on the Middle East, Africa, and the Caribbean.

Dorian Drake will act as Old World Industries’ sales and marketing arm in its territories, with particular emphasis on building brand recognition and distribution in each market. One of the brands to be represented is PEAK®, which offers high quality products in both the automotive and the heavy-duty markets that meet the needs of drivers everywhere. PEAK was also recently honored with the 2020 NPD Automotive Aftermarket Performance Award for being the #1 brand in the Chemicals/Additives/Fluids category to achieve the highest dollar market share growth for the 12 months ending August 20201.

“Dorian Drake has an experienced team of professionals and an excellent reputation in global distribution,” said Gabriel Huertas del Pino, Old World Industries’ International Business Development Manager. “We believe this strategic partnership will launch our organization into greater growth and expansion. We’re very pleased to be working with Dorian Drake and we are looking forward to a very fruitful partnership.”

Commenting on the new arrangement, Dorian Drake’s Automotive Group Manager Knut Sauer said, “We are excited about expanding our product range and know there is a significant international market potential for high quality USA Made coolants and antifreeze products. The PEAK® brand fills a void in our current product offering, and we’re eager to present this to a number of our distributors worldwide.”

About Old World Industries

Old World Industries, LLC is among the largest privately held companies competing in the automotive aftermarket. The Northbrook, Illinois-based company enjoys a presence in various consumer product markets in 62 countries. Old World’s brands include a full line of PEAK® Performance Automotive Products including Coolant, Antifreeze, Motor Oil, Washer Fluid, Lighting and Wiper Blades; BlueDEF® Diesel Exhaust Fluid and Equipment; Victory Blue™ Diesel Exhaust Fluid; Final Charge® Global Heavy Duty Extended Life Coolant; Fleet Charge® SCA Precharged Heavy Duty Coolant; and HERCULINER® Truck Bed Liner Kits. For more information, please visit www.owi.com.

About Dorian Drake International, an Export Management Company (EMC)

Based in White Plains, N.Y., Dorian Drake International is an export management company that manages international sales and marketing, customer service, credit and collections, and traffic and logistics for manufacturers selling in markets outside the United States. The firm deploys stand-alone sales teams in five distinct industries: automotive products, foodservice equipment and supplies, hardware and lawn & garden products, industrial and environmental, and medical products. To learn more, go to www.DorianDrake.com.

Media Contact:

Sigfredo Diaz

Manager of IT & Marketing Services

Dorian Drake International

Tel: (914) 697-9800