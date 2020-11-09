Pure-Light's LED Lightbulb Shines a Light on New Ways to Purify Air of Pathogens and Viruses

RIGBY, ID, USA, November 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pure-Light Technologies' innovative LED lightbulb is set to make an impact in the post-COVID-19 world, thanks to a special coating that purifies the air of pathogens and viruses.

Known as the PLT Super-Oxygen Tech, this new type of LED lightbulb features seven distinct functions beyond just lighting a room. The most significant of these is that it acts like a "$1,000 air purification system," according to Pure-Light founder and CEO Roger K Young.

Pure-Light Technologies focuses on manufacturing and coating special LED lightbulbs with a proprietary coating known as "Super-Oxygen" TiO2 (titanium dioxide) material. This value-added feature essentially transforms the LED lightbulbs so that they reduce pathogens such as bacteria and viruses in the environment. Long-term use of the bulb also greatly reduces mold, tobacco smoke, and pet odors. Essentially, the lightbulbs neutralize any harmful effects of chemicals and pesticides in the environment, such as carbon monoxide and formaldehyde.

With over 7,000 satisfied customers and $1.3 million in sales through pure referrals, Pure-Light Technologies' new WeFunder campaign is looking for further investment in production and marketing to raise awareness and sales. The campaign already has 143 investors and features four levels of investment, starting at a minimum of $100 and scaling up to $500, $100, and $10,000. For investors backing at $500 and above, there are various perks, including sales of the Pure-Light Super Oxygen lightbulbs, apparel, and merchandise.

Confirmed by independent lab tests, the technology and coating are designed to kill over 99% of salmonella, E-coli, and MRSA. The coating is safe for both humans and animals and is proven to have a significant growth effect on plants. So far, PLT has applied for four patents to cement its intellectual property and product, with applications for another 20 going through in the next year. One of them is an anti-smog muffler, which is designed to reduce car emissions by 50-80%. Down the road, the patents will help the company license its proprietary coating with manufacturers and distributors, therefore driving sales.

Over time, the team plans to funnel the efficacy of the Pure-Light Super Oxygen technology into other related product lines. Currently, the cost of goods for Pure-Light Technologies LED lightbulbs is 20%, so the expanded production volume will also contribute to reduce the price per unity and increase profit margins.