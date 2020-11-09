MacroGenics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- ROCKVILLE, MD, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

MacroGenics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGNX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the Company's management will participate in the following investor conferences in November and December:

Credit Suisse 29 th Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference. MacroGenics’ management will participate in one-on-one meetings and provide a corporate overview on November 10, 2020 at 2:45 PM ET.

Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference. MacroGenics' management will participate in one-on-one meetings and participate in a fireside chat with the analyst on November 17, 2020 at 10:40 AM ET.

SVB Leerink Oncology 1x1 Day. MacroGenics' management will participate in one-on-one meetings on November 19, 2020.

Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx Virtual Conference. MacroGenics' management will participate in one-on-one meetings and participate in a fireside chat with the analyst on December 2, 2020 at 3:55 PM ET.

Webcasts of the above presentations may be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the Investor Relations section of MacroGenics' website at http://ir.macrogenics.com/events.cfm. The Company will maintain archived replays of these webcasts on its website for 30 days after each conference.

About MacroGenics, Inc.

MacroGenics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The Company generates its pipeline of product candidates primarily from its proprietary suite of next-generation antibody-based technology platforms, which have applicability across broad therapeutic domains. For more information, please see the Company's website at www.macrogenics.com. MacroGenics and the MacroGenics logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of MacroGenics, Inc.

Jim Karrels, Senior Vice President, CFO MacroGenics, Inc. 1-301-251-5172, info@macrogenics.com