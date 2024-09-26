G2 Fall 2024 Report Awards 31 Badges to Jitterbit for Rapid Implementation, Customer Support and Business-Friendly Capabilities

Jitterbit solutions earn 31 ‘Leader’ or ‘High Performer’ badges in iPaaS, API Management, EDI, RAD, Workplace Innovation and No-code Application Development categories

ALAMEDA, Calif., Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jitterbit, a global leader in accelerating business transformation for enterprise systems, today announced its Harmony platform has been recognized as a leader by G2, the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. This is the seventh consecutive year Jitterbit has been highly ranked by G2.

The recognition for Harmony, Jitterbit’s unified, AI-infused low-code platform, includes 31 badges in Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS), API Management, Electronic Data Interchange (EDI), Rapid Application Development (RAD), Workplace Innovation and No-Code Development. These accolades span the global grid reports for enterprises, mid-market and small businesses.

“With Harmony, we are bridging the data divide by equipping enterprise teams with a unified platform that automates and orchestrates critical business processes, operations and workflows,” said Vito Salvaggio, SVP of Product Management at Jitterbit. “We’re pleased to be recognized for providing tailored solutions for our customers as demonstrated by our consistently high G2 rankings year after year.”

Fortune 500 companies consult G2 as their trusted industry source to guide their software decisions. G2 Grid Reports are released quarterly, ranking products based on authentic peer evaluations collected from the G2 community and aggregated data from online sources. For the fall 2024 quarter, Jitterbit earned the following badges:

11 Leader Badges for iPaaS, API Management, EDI and RAD

Leader Badges for iPaaS, API Management, EDI and RAD 15 High Performer Badges for Workplace Innovation, API Management, EDI, RAD, No-Code Development

High Performer Badges for Workplace Innovation, API Management, EDI, RAD, No-Code Development 3 Badges for EDI - Best Estimated ROI, Fastest Implementation, and Easiest to Use

Badges for EDI - Best Estimated ROI, Fastest Implementation, and Easiest to Use 1 Easiest to Do Business With Badge for Workplace Innovation Platforms

Easiest to Do Business With Badge for Workplace Innovation Platforms 1 Best Support Badge for Workplace Innovation Platforms



Key G2 Grid Report Highlights

The Jitterbit Harmony platform was recognized as a Leader in the Grid Reports across iPaaS, API Management, EDI and RAD. Additionally, Jitterbit EDI was specifically recognized for ease of use, return on investment and fast implementation.

Leader in the Mid-Market Grid ® Report for iPaaS

Report for iPaaS Leader in the Grid ® Report for API Management

Report for API Management Leader in the Mid-Market Grid ® Report for EDI

Report for EDI Leader in the Grid ® Report for EDI

Report for EDI Leader in the Grid ® Report for RAD

Report for RAD High Performer in the Enterprise Grid® Report for Workplace Innovation Platforms

Jitterbit Highly Regarded in G2 Rankings

Jitterbit is ranked 4.6 out of 5 stars on G2. Examples of Jitterbit reviews include:

“We have found Jitterbit to be a very rich and full-featured integration platform. While our requirements and workflows are complex and demanding, Jitterbit has always afforded us a clean solution.”

"All your integration needs with a cloud platform and a support team that has your back covered..."

"Mature, stable, full-featured platform for application deployment."

“Jitterbit makes integration with Salesforce easy. I've been using Jitterbit for almost a year now and everything works smooth.”

To learn more about Jitterbit, please visit www.jitterbit.com.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 90 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com.

About Jitterbit Inc.

For organizations ready to modernize and innovate, Jitterbit provides a unified AI-infused low-code platform for integration, orchestration, automation, and app development that accelerates business transformation, boosts productivity, and unlocks value. The Jitterbit Harmony platform, including iPaaS, API Manager, App Builder and EDI, future-proofs operations, simplifies complexity and drives innovation for organizations globally. Learn more at www.jitterbit.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Brittni Borrero

Gabriel Marketing Group (for Jitterbit)

Phone: 248-931-3418

Email: brittnib@gabrielmarketing.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.