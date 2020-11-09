Middlesex Barracks/ DUI Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20A304774
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. David Lambert
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 11/09/2020 at 1101 hours
STREET: Taylor Farm Road
TOWN: Plainfield
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Jordan Preman
AGE: 19
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Plainfield, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2005
VEHICLE MAKE: Honda
VEHICLE MODEL: Civic
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front-end damage
INJURIES: Non-life-threatening
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time Vermont State Police responded to a report of a single motor vehicle crash near the intersection of Taylor Farm Road and VT Route 214 in Plainfield. Subsequent investigation indicated that the operator, Jordan Preman of Plainfield, had been operating while under the influence of intoxicants. Preman was transported by EMS to Central Vermont Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Preman was subsequently issued a citation to appear in the Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division on November 19th, 2020 at 0830 hours to answer to the charge of DUI.
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL:N/A
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/19/2020 at 0830 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper David Lambert
Vermont State Police
Troop A- Middlesex
1080 US RT 2
Middlesex, VT 05602
Phone: 802-229-9191
Fax: 802-229-2648