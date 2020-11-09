Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Middlesex Barracks/ DUI Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 20A304774                                   

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. David Lambert

STATION: Middlesex                       

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 11/09/2020 at 1101 hours

STREET: Taylor Farm Road

TOWN: Plainfield

WEATHER: Clear             

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Jordan Preman

AGE: 19

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Plainfield, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2005

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda 

VEHICLE MODEL: Civic

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front-end damage

INJURIES: Non-life-threatening

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time Vermont State Police responded to a report of a single motor vehicle crash near the intersection of Taylor Farm Road and VT Route 214 in Plainfield. Subsequent investigation indicated that the operator, Jordan Preman of Plainfield, had been operating while under the influence of intoxicants. Preman was transported by EMS to Central Vermont Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Preman was subsequently issued a citation to appear in the Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division on November 19th, 2020 at 0830 hours to answer to the charge of DUI.

 

LODGED - LOCATION: No            

BAIL:N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/19/2020 at 0830 hours

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper David Lambert

Vermont State Police

Troop A- Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

Phone: 802-229-9191

Fax: 802-229-2648

 

Middlesex Barracks/ DUI Crash

