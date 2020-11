Victorian Furniture, Native American Jewelry and Rare Chinese Scrolls to be offered in November Auction

Victorian Furniture, Native American Jewelry andRare Chinese Scrolls to be offered in November AuctionThe November 21st Gallery Auction at Michaan's Auctions opens with Furniture andDecorative Arts, featuring remarkably diverse material from an Edwardian quarter-sawn oakcorner vitrine (estimate: $800 / 1,200), a collection of English Victorian rosewoodchairs with carved backs & dragonfly upholstered seats (estimate: $500 / 800), a Belter"Rosalie" pattern open parlor armchair (estimate: $300 / 400); to a Tennessee Valleyattributed food and pie safe with Masonic and dated punched tins, 1872.The decorative arts grouping is very strong, offering several collections within the selection: agroup of ethnographica, from photographer David Howard's personal collection includessamplings from ceremonial warrior headdresses to an incantation ritual book; a group of19th and 20th Century Bohemian, German, English and American glass drinking vessels from aprivate Los Altos Collection. Of special interest in this section of the sale are a blueoverlay Bohemian Pokal and an engraved goblet, circa 1840 (estimate: $400 / 600); and awonderful and vibrant collection of antique beaded and embroidered handbags (estimate: $300/ 500), from a lifelong collection. Light plays beautifully across the surface of a good TiffanyStudios Colonial Shade on Tiffany Studios Base #534 (estimate: $6,000 /8,000), another fineitem in this section of the Michaan’s sale.The fine art section of the Gallery auction has something for every kind of collector; from earlyCalifornia oil paintings to modern bronzes. There is a wonderful array of early Californianpaintings from artists Mary DeNeale Morgan and Carl Sammons. Mary DeNeale Morgan’s‘Cypress Trees’ is a wonderful example of her love of the Carmel valley; she is considered oneof the preeminent Carmel plein-aire painters of late 19th / early 20th century. One of herfavorite subjects to paint was the Monterey cypress trees; when asked why she never tired ofpainting them she said, she "would stick by her cypress trees till they sink into the sea, or--whatis just as tragic and final--be hopelessly built-around.” The work being offered on November21st is one of those beloved cypress scenes. With an estimate of $2000/4000, this painting issure to draw both seasoned and burgeoning collectors of early California paintings.The paintings section also includes two wonderful examples of Palm Springs landscapesby renown California painter Carl Sammons. Both are beautiful examples of his mastery inrepresenting realistic desert painting. The smaller of the two works will be offered with anestimate of $800/1200, while the larger with estimate of $1500/2500. Both of these paintingsare sure to excite any avid Sammons collector.In addition to the lovely early California paintings we have a beautiful Walter Phillips woodcutprint “Jim King’s Wharf, Alert Bay BC” (estimate $3000/5000). Walter J. Phillips was an Englishborn watercolorist who emigrated to Canada in 1913, where he became infatuated with woodblock prints because they enabled him to get his works to a larger audience. His best knownand loved images are those depicting family holidays at the lake and in the woods. “Jim King’sWharf, Alert Bay BC” is one such memorable scene. This print will appeal to both collectors ofCanadian art and lovers of the Japanese print motif, due to the simplicity of the image andcomposition. This represents a fabulous opportunity to own a work by a true Canadianmaster.Collectors of modern California artists will not want to miss works being offered by householdnames such as Gregory Kondos, Roy de Forest and Peter Max. The works on paper and printsand multiples sections are set to excite and arouse new and old collectors alike.Over 140 lots of fine jewelry star in the early afternoon section of the auction. This month isfull of fabulous Native American jewelry from older vintage pieces of traditional Navajo, Zuniand Hopi designs with turquoise and coral; to contemporary artists featuring sugilite, turquoiseand opals. A collection of two Native American turquoise, coral, sterling silver bead pendantnecklaces, signed Thomas Jim and Jerry Nelson (estimate: $500 / 700) is one of many star lots.A noteworthy designer with numerous pieces featured in this auction is contemporary NativeAmerican artist Michael Garcia, also known as “Na Na Ping.” Examples of his work to beoffered are a turquoise, sterling silver cuff bracelet (estimate: $300 / 500) which is sure toentice bidders. In addition to the large Native American collection, there is an abundance ofhigh quality jadeite jade to be offered including an Asian jade, silver-gilt filigree jewelry suiteincluding a bracelet and a brooch (estimate: $400 / 600); 24k yellow gold items, rich coralpendants and brooches as well as beads.The Asian Section of this auction concludes the day’s sale. A rare Chinese horizontal handscroll painting 'Hundred Boys at Play' by an unidentified artist. Ink and color on silk, exquisitelypainted with a continuous scene of numerous boys in a garden setting engaging in variousleisurely activities such as waving dragon banners, riding a hobby-horse, playing with foo dogs,playing kickball, and flying kites. The scroll comes with a Japanese pine wood box. Measuring183 x 12 inches (465 x 30.5 cm), this is quite a long work of art. The 'One hundred boys' or'boys at play' is a popular motif in Chinese art and represents the auspicious Confucian wish fornumerous descendants to continue ancestral worship. This subject is possibly based on thelegend of King Wen of the Zhou dynasty, who fathered ninety-nine sons with his twenty-fourwives and adopted an orphan boy to make one hundred (estimate: $800/$1,200).Another treasure is a graceful Chinese blue and white Arabic ritual ewer. The rectangular bodyrests on a splayed foot, rising to a tall columnar neck set with a pair of ruyi- shaped handles; themouth surrounded by six short tubes, the exterior decorated with Arabic-inscribed roundelsand ruyi-shaped clouds. {Height: 11 1/2 inches (29.5 cm)}. The ewer has a strong background,with provenance from the Collection of Professor E.T. Hall, Portland, Oregon, who acquired itfrom Spink & Son, London in 1973 with receipt (estimate: $2000/$3000).A great find for collectors is a Chinese clair-de-lune double-gourd vase. The truncated lowerbulb rises to a slender neck collared by a raised rib, surmounted by a garlic-shaped, upper bulb,applied to the sloping shoulder with a pair of arched handles, carved in relief with archaisticdragons and phoenix. The vase is covered overall with a pale blue glaze, with an incised sixcharacter mark to the base. {Height: 8 1/2 inches (21.5 cm)}. The vase comes from a privateVirginia estate (estimate: $800/$1200).An impressive large Chinese carved jadeite fish with carved rosewood base. Elegantly carved inopenwork, depicting a mythical beast with the head of a dragon, a scaled body and finely incisedtails, amidst lingzhi and foliate motifs, the lustrous white stone with attractive apple-greeninclusions, with a wood base carved in openwork with scrolls beneath lingzhimushrooms. Approximate length: 29 1/2 inches (75 cm) (estimate: $1800/$2500). There areadditional fine offerings of scholar’s objects, porcelains, Buddhist sculptures, painting scrolls,snuff bottles and jade lots.The Gallery Auction on November 21 can be previewed online, as well as by appointment onNovember 18 & 19. Online bidding on Michaan’s Live and LiveAuctioneers augments the liveauction event. For all details visit www.michaans.com