Victorian Furniture, Native American Jewelry and Rare Chinese Scrolls to be offered in November Auction

ALAMEDA, CA, USA, November 9, 2020
Saturday, November 21, 2020
The November 21st Gallery Auction at Michaan’s Auctions opens with Furniture and
Decorative Arts, featuring remarkably diverse material from an Edwardian quarter-sawn oak
corner vitrine (estimate: $800 / 1,200), a collection of English Victorian rosewood
chairs with carved backs & dragonfly upholstered seats (estimate: $500 / 800), a Belter
“Rosalie” pattern open parlor armchair (estimate: $300 / 400); to a Tennessee Valleyattributed food and pie safe with Masonic and dated punched tins, 1872.
The decorative arts grouping is very strong, offering several collections within the selection: a
group of ethnographica, from photographer David Howard’s personal collection includes
samplings from ceremonial warrior headdresses to an incantation ritual book; a group of
19th and 20th Century Bohemian, German, English and American glass drinking vessels from a
private Los Altos Collection. Of special interest in this section of the sale are a blue
overlay Bohemian Pokal and an engraved goblet, circa 1840 (estimate: $400 / 600); and a
wonderful and vibrant collection of antique beaded and embroidered handbags (estimate: $300
/ 500), from a lifelong collection. Light plays beautifully across the surface of a good Tiffany
Studios Colonial Shade on Tiffany Studios Base #534 (estimate: $6,000 /8,000), another fine
item in this section of the Michaan’s sale.
The fine art section of the Gallery auction has something for every kind of collector; from early
California oil paintings to modern bronzes. There is a wonderful array of early Californian
paintings from artists Mary DeNeale Morgan and Carl Sammons. Mary DeNeale Morgan’s
‘Cypress Trees’ is a wonderful example of her love of the Carmel valley; she is considered one
of the preeminent Carmel plein-aire painters of late 19th / early 20th century. One of her
favorite subjects to paint was the Monterey cypress trees; when asked why she never tired of
painting them she said, she "would stick by her cypress trees till they sink into the sea, or--what
is just as tragic and final--be hopelessly built-around.” The work being offered on November
21st is one of those beloved cypress scenes. With an estimate of $2000/4000, this painting is
sure to draw both seasoned and burgeoning collectors of early California paintings.
The paintings section also includes two wonderful examples of Palm Springs landscapes
by renown California painter Carl Sammons. Both are beautiful examples of his mastery in
representing realistic desert painting. The smaller of the two works will be offered with an
estimate of $800/1200, while the larger with estimate of $1500/2500. Both of these paintings
are sure to excite any avid Sammons collector.
In addition to the lovely early California paintings we have a beautiful Walter Phillips woodcut
print “Jim King’s Wharf, Alert Bay BC” (estimate $3000/5000). Walter J. Phillips was an English
born watercolorist who emigrated to Canada in 1913, where he became infatuated with wood
block prints because they enabled him to get his works to a larger audience. His best known
and loved images are those depicting family holidays at the lake and in the woods. “Jim King’s
Wharf, Alert Bay BC” is one such memorable scene. This print will appeal to both collectors of
Canadian art and lovers of the Japanese print motif, due to the simplicity of the image and
composition. This represents a fabulous opportunity to own a work by a true Canadian
master.
Collectors of modern California artists will not want to miss works being offered by household
names such as Gregory Kondos, Roy de Forest and Peter Max. The works on paper and prints
and multiples sections are set to excite and arouse new and old collectors alike.
Over 140 lots of fine jewelry star in the early afternoon section of the auction. This month is
full of fabulous Native American jewelry from older vintage pieces of traditional Navajo, Zuni
and Hopi designs with turquoise and coral; to contemporary artists featuring sugilite, turquoise
and opals. A collection of two Native American turquoise, coral, sterling silver bead pendant
necklaces, signed Thomas Jim and Jerry Nelson (estimate: $500 / 700) is one of many star lots.
A noteworthy designer with numerous pieces featured in this auction is contemporary Native
American artist Michael Garcia, also known as “Na Na Ping.” Examples of his work to be
offered are a turquoise, sterling silver cuff bracelet (estimate: $300 / 500) which is sure to
entice bidders. In addition to the large Native American collection, there is an abundance of
high quality jadeite jade to be offered including an Asian jade, silver-gilt filigree jewelry suite
including a bracelet and a brooch (estimate: $400 / 600); 24k yellow gold items, rich coral
pendants and brooches as well as beads.
The Asian Section of this auction concludes the day’s sale. A rare Chinese horizontal hand
scroll painting 'Hundred Boys at Play' by an unidentified artist. Ink and color on silk, exquisitely
painted with a continuous scene of numerous boys in a garden setting engaging in various
leisurely activities such as waving dragon banners, riding a hobby-horse, playing with foo dogs,
playing kickball, and flying kites. The scroll comes with a Japanese pine wood box. Measuring
183 x 12 inches (465 x 30.5 cm), this is quite a long work of art. The 'One hundred boys' or
'boys at play' is a popular motif in Chinese art and represents the auspicious Confucian wish for
numerous descendants to continue ancestral worship. This subject is possibly based on the
legend of King Wen of the Zhou dynasty, who fathered ninety-nine sons with his twenty-four
wives and adopted an orphan boy to make one hundred (estimate: $800/$1,200).
Another treasure is a graceful Chinese blue and white Arabic ritual ewer. The rectangular body
rests on a splayed foot, rising to a tall columnar neck set with a pair of ruyi- shaped handles; the
mouth surrounded by six short tubes, the exterior decorated with Arabic-inscribed roundels
and ruyi-shaped clouds. {Height: 11 1/2 inches (29.5 cm)}. The ewer has a strong background,
with provenance from the Collection of Professor E.T. Hall, Portland, Oregon, who acquired it
from Spink & Son, London in 1973 with receipt (estimate: $2000/$3000).
A great find for collectors is a Chinese clair-de-lune double-gourd vase. The truncated lower
bulb rises to a slender neck collared by a raised rib, surmounted by a garlic-shaped, upper bulb,
applied to the sloping shoulder with a pair of arched handles, carved in relief with archaistic
dragons and phoenix. The vase is covered overall with a pale blue glaze, with an incised sixcharacter mark to the base. {Height: 8 1/2 inches (21.5 cm)}. The vase comes from a private
Virginia estate (estimate: $800/$1200).
An impressive large Chinese carved jadeite fish with carved rosewood base. Elegantly carved in
openwork, depicting a mythical beast with the head of a dragon, a scaled body and finely incised
tails, amidst lingzhi and foliate motifs, the lustrous white stone with attractive apple-green
inclusions, with a wood base carved in openwork with scrolls beneath lingzhi
mushrooms. Approximate length: 29 1/2 inches (75 cm) (estimate: $1800/$2500). There are
additional fine offerings of scholar’s objects, porcelains, Buddhist sculptures, painting scrolls,
snuff bottles and jade lots.
The Gallery Auction on November 21 can be previewed online, as well as by appointment on
November 18 & 19. Online bidding on Michaan’s Live and LiveAuctioneers augments the live
auction event. For all details visit www.michaans.com.
