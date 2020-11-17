Saw.com announces Dinner.com and Takeout.com are now on the menu for purchase
As the world changes to dining in rather than dining out two of the best domain names become available for sale.
65% of US-based adults are ordering weekly takeout meals with their preference for dinner. Before the pandemic, those numbers were trending significantly lower.”BOSTON, MA, USA, November 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Saw.com, the leading firm in company naming, domain brand protection, and domain selling, has been engaged to bring two of the restaurant industry’s most timely and relevant category domains to market – Takeout.com and Dinner.com. The food delivery industry is expected to see $500 billion in growth by 2025, while the food tech and ghost kitchen industries are also expanding with a forecasted explosion of growth in 2021.
Takeout.com
Takeout.com could be the future disruptive brand that emerges as a leader in the food delivery sector.
Nationally, restaurants and their owners are actively looking for lower-cost alternatives to Uber Eats, Grub Hub, and Seamless. Furthermore, with the recently announced multibillion-dollar mergers and acquisition deals (Just Eat Takeaway․com and Grubhub, Uber Eats, and Postmates), many new and specialty delivery services can disrupt the current guard and niche players in the space.
Dinner.com
Dinner.com is poised to emerge as a possible brand leader for the meal kit market currently led by Blue Apron, Hello Fresh, Plated, Gobble, and Freshly. With so many brands fighting for market share and distinction, a cleaner brand currency and offering could emerge as a leader in the home meal kit category. The food delivery industry, the home meal kit industry is a multibillion-dollar sector that is maturing and evolving with no clear Amazon-like leader in the category.
Mobile Ghost Kitchens, the Food Delivery Meal Kit Mashup
Saw.com believes a cross-category mashup of the food delivery and home meal kit sectors will emerge as a killer category. Dubbed mobile ghost kitchens, this style of business cook and deliver fresh meals to clients that want the most incredible variety and freshest alternatives to the status quo. Watch for Wonder․com from the Founders of Jet․com and Diapers․com to disrupt another sector when they launch in 2021.
Brand Opportunities Waiting for the Right Entrepreneur
With the right business model, brand currencies like Takeout.com and Dinner.com may overtake their respective sectors.
The global pandemic has created an ideal environment for all food delivery services and new ghost kitchens. With the increased prevalence of off-premise dining amid the Covid-19 pandemic, many restaurants have turned to third-party platforms to help them offer delivery. The opportunities represented by dinner.com and takeout.com are limitless. Savvy consumers are yearning for the reality to experience high-quality restaurant food at home. Smart restaurateurs and top chefs are pivoting to survive in the face of the pandemic with top-quality options for takeout and dinner for their loyal clients while also attracting new customers https://tinyurl.com/y4gt96ua.
According to Amanda Waltz, co-founder of Saw.com, “These domain names present a rare and unique opportunity to allow a savvy and innovative entrepreneur to position themselves as the leading service for the takeout market. According to the National Restaurant Association, over the last four months, 65% of US-based adults are ordering weekly takeout meals with their preference for dinner. Before the pandemic, those numbers were trending significantly lower.”
The Saw.com team adds these powerful digital assets to its long list of high-value domains bought or sold on behalf of their clients, including copper․com, yac.com, jet․com, cafe․com, step․com, chief․com, and quote․com among numerous others.
