Sarlo Proposes Employer/Employee Safeguards Under Cannabis Legalization

TRENTON – Senator Paul Sarlo, who serves as chairman of the Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee, issued the following statement today proposing more specific safeguards for employers and employees with adult-use marijuana about to be legalized:

“I had reservations about legalizing marijuana, but now that the voters have spoken to approve adult-use cannabis I want to be practical to ensure seeing that the rights of employers and employees are protected. This clarity is important for professions such as law enforcement, healthcare, regulated utilities and the construction industry where zero tolerance has been the governing policy for any drug use. Because marijuana stays in the system for up to 30 days, even if the person is not impaired, the drug tests we now have won’t be effective.

“I will work with the sponsors of the bill to provide more definitive language to protect the employment rights of workers and the liability of employers. We want to be certain that legalization is implemented in ways that maintain safety in the workplace and safeguard the rights of both employees and employers.”

