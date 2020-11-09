Sweeney Applauds Action on Decriminalization Bill

TRENTON – Senate President Steve Sweeney issued the following statement praising the approval by the Senate Judiciary Committee of legislation, S-2535, that would decriminalize marijuana offenses:

“This is a major step forward in correcting the injustices of drug laws that are discriminatory and counterproductive. Decriminalizing minor marijuana offenses will do away with unnecessary arrests and unfair legal penalties. Combined with the adult-use cannabis legalization plan approved by the voters, New Jersey will move forward with significant criminal and social justice reforms in the forefront.”

“I want to praise Senator Ruiz for her relentless and determined fight to make this decriminalization bill as strong and effective as possible. She provided the leadership needed to accomplish a goal supported by the public and shared by our colleagues in the Legislature.”