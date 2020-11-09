Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Attorney General Dave Yost's Statement on Amicus Brief Filed in Pennsylvania GOP Lawsuit

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost issued the following statement regarding Ohio's amicus brief that was filed in the case Republican Party of Pennsylvania v. Boockvar:

"This constitutional question will come up again in future elections. It is in the best interest of all Ohioans - all of America - to gain a definitive answer, regardless of politics." 

The copy of the brief is available on the attorney general's website

MEDIA CONTACT: Bethany McCorkle: 614-955-8848

-30-

