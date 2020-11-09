New Local Grocery Delivery Service Now Open in Santa Rosa Beach, FL
A new grocery delivery service is now open in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, just in time for the holiday rush
Pristine Grocery Delivery of 30A only selects the freshest ingredients and quality products that meet our high standards.”SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new grocery delivery service is now open in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, just in time for the holiday rush. Pristine Grocery Delivery of 30A offers full-service personal shopping that is delivered straight to the door. This grocery delivery service can be used for personal in-home use or for stocking a rental home before arriving at a vacation destination. Grocery delivery Santa Rosa Beach will be extremely beneficial to travelers this holiday season. Instead of spending time in a busy and crowded store, customers can relax and enjoy their trip while their groceries are delivered.
— Vanessa Goodman
Owner Vanessa Goodman explained “As our name suggests, Pristine Grocery Delivery only selects the freshest ingredients and quality products that meet our high standards. To ensure this, we shop at Publix unless otherwise requested. We specialize From Store to Door and More. Not only does Pristine Grocery Delivery of 30A personally shop for and deliver your groceries, but we also offer a full service where we unload your groceries and have them neatly stocked in the refrigerator and pantry of your rental before you even arrive. This much-desired service is loved by tourists, who can just show up on their vacation and immediately relax and enjoy the beautiful beaches and everything our area has to offer.”
Five Star Reviews are already coming in like this one from Donna N. “Using Pristine Grocery Delivery 30a is the best decision I’ve made on a trip to Seaside! We arrived to our pantry and fridge thoughtfully stocked.”
Pristine Grocery Delivery of 30A is a family-owned local business that seeks to make life easier for travelers as well as for those in the community. Pristine Grocery Delivery of 30A is located in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, and services all the beach communities on 30a. Their grocery delivery service hours are Monday through Sunday from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm. For more information, visit https://pristinegrocerydeliveryof30a.com.
