Montana AIS Summit Meeting Nov. 18

Aquatic Invasive Species

Mon Nov 09 11:14:43 MST 2020

The Montana Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) Program is hosting a virtual AIS Summit on Nov. 18, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Montana Fish Wildlife & Parks staff will present information about the 2020 AIS prevention, early detection and outreach programs and share plans for the 2021 season.

Persons interested in attending the AIS Summit can register here or contact the FWP fisheries office at 406-444-2440. Registration is free and closes on Nov. 17.

A Summary of the 2020 AIS program activities and achievements is available here. Anyone who wants to ask questions or provide feedback can submit comments prior to the virtual meeting using the registration link.

FWP hopes to have an in-person meeting next year to discuss program successes and challenges so Montana’s AIS program can continue to improve.

FWP is also seeking feedback on the draft AIS Strategic Plan Goals and Strategies. Participants at the 2019 AIS Summit in Helena provided feedback and ideas that were compiled into the draft plan. The draft AIS Strategic Plan Goals and Strategies can be found here or contact the FWP fisheries office at 406-444-2440.

This is the initiation of the scoping process for the strategic plan and public input is an important part of the plan development. Submit your comments on the AIS Strategic Plan Goals and Strategies here by Dec. 18.

To learn more, go to CleanDrainDryMT.com or call the FWP Aquatic Invasive Species Bureau at 406-444-2440.