How To Grow Your Private Label Business Despite COVID19 With Private Label Express

We have built a company that is perfectly positioned to maximize the growth of any e-commerce brand that works with us.”CORAL SPRINGS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Private Label Express has used experience, forward-thinking, investment, and technology to become the type of supplier that brands depend on. Not just to survive but to accelerate their sales and growth. “We have built a company that is perfectly positioned to maximize the growth of any e-commerce brand that works with us, and we have demonstrated our true capability over the last two quarters during the COVID19 pandemic. Through our support, our clients have experienced compounding success, massive revenue growth, and increased brand identity in just a few months", says Robert De Lima, Founder, and CEO of Private Label Express.
E-commerce has become an exciting industry, especially this year. However, as we have all seen most suppliers have not been able to produce and ship products in a timely manner. This caused product shortages, loss of sales, and customer frustration. During the height of the pandemic, many companies have experienced shipping and storage issues, lack of raw materials, order delays, and out-of-stock products. This was especially true for cleaning supplies and immune-support products.
"Private Label Express was one of the few companies that were able to not only meet the increased demand of their existing customers but were also able to supply many other brands in need. How many companies do you know that could triple capacity and production output with two weeks’ notice without a single delay or hiccup? That is exactly what we did, and our customers thank us up to this day for our planning, dedication, and regard for their success", Mr. De Lima continues.
As Covid19 continues to spike and the holiday, weight-loss, and flu seasons are on the horizon, most e-commerce suppliers and manufacturers are not ready to support the brands that rely on them, and it is now too late. However, Private Label Express started preparing in the second quarter. “We have made additional investments in warehousing, advanced equipment, office space, raw materials, technology, and are continuing to expand our workforce with top-level talent.”
Available capital, an eye far into the future, customer experience, and vision seem to be the secret to their success. We look forward to hearing more from this smart, innovative, and focused company.
