Romanski Appoints DATCP Assistant Deputy Secretary

Release Date: November 9, 2020

Media Contact: Grace Atherton, Communications Director, (608) 224-5020, Grace.Atherton@wisconsin.gov​

Download PDF

MADISON – Eric Ebersberger will serve as the Assistant Deputy Secretary at the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP), effective November 23, 2020. The appointment was announced today by DATCP Secretary-designee Randy Romanski. Ebersberger joins an executive leadership team that also includes Deputy Secretary Angela James.

“I'm pleased to announce Eric's appointment to this position and welcome him to the DATCP team," said Romanski. “I am confident that his strong background in state agency budgeting and operations management will be valuable to our agency's work. As an added benefit, he brings an understanding of the important role soil and water health play in Wisconsin, especially in the success of our agriculture industry."

Ebersberger holds a Master's degree in Water Resources Management, as well as a law degree. He has 25 years of experience in state service, spanning two state administrative agencies and one legislative service agency. Most recently, Ebersberger served as a policy advisor to the Secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Prior to that role, he served in various positions where he supervised budget analysis and administered the agency's water quality programs.

"I'm grateful for this opportunity and I look forward to working with agency staff," Ebersberger added. “I've had many positive interactions with DATCP staff and board members over the years, and I have great respect for the agency's work."

###

Find more DATCP news in our newsroom, on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

​