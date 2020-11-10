Anju Software Launches First-of-its-Kind RTSM Randomization Simulator for Optimized Clinical Study Design
Randomization Simulator validates initial study design and accelerates adaptive study design changesTEMPE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anju Software announces a powerful new patient Randomization Simulator enabling statisticians at Pharma sponsors and CROs to analyze large numbers of alternative simulations to determine the best model for a clinical study’s results. Developed in partnership with an internationally acclaimed research hospital, Anju’s Randomization Simulator significantly reduces the risk that patient distribution proves less than optimum for statistical analyses. It also validates study design during initial set-up while delivering advanced insights into the impacts of adaptive study design changes. The Randomization Simulator is a module of IRTMaster®, the company’s randomization and trial supply management (RTSM) solution that is seamlessly integrated with Anju’s TrialMaster® EDC.
The research hospital’s Director of Biostatics described, “Randomization Simulator is a game changer for us to help accelerate our study designs and have various patient distribution models at the ready when we are forced to change design later. We see it as a huge advantage for us today and we’re excited about the value this new capability brings to all future studies.”
When using dynamic algorithms such as Pocock and Simon, Anju’s Randomization Simulator provides a new and easy way to assess the effects of varying parameters. Statisticians can now easily and quickly create many variant simulations which are then archived in a Simulation Warehouse. The archived simulations and associated results are available for documentation as well as further analysis when protocol design changes are introduced.
“Anju is committed to providing our customers state-of -the-art solutions to help optimize study design and execution. The use of dynamic randomization algorithms has been hindered by the lack of tools to provide comprehensive analysis and testing of different scenarios,” explains Wendy Morahan, VP Product Management at Anju. “Anju’s new Randomization Simulator serves to bridge that gap and assist statisticians in finding the optimal study design.”
Anju Software makes advanced solutions for the life sciences industry from clinical operations to medical affairs that is adaptive, non-disruptive, and will enable and enhance your existing environment. The strength of Anju's offering focuses on delivering YOUR PLATFORM, YOUR WAY. Anju will incorporate complementary solutions to YOUR environment, leveraging Anju’s integration technology, creating a tailor-made PLATFORM perfectly suited to meet YOUR needs. Learn more by visiting www.anjusoftware.com
