Former North Dakota Commerce Commissioner Michelle Kommer Announces Official Launch of HighRoad Partners
HighRoad Partners can now be found at www.highroadpartners.comFARGO, ND, USA, November 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Former North Dakota Commerce Commissioner Michelle Kommer today announced the official launch of HighRoad Partners, a company offering insurance and benefits for individuals and employer groups, as well as “in-sourced” human resource solutions, a new concept serving North Dakota businesses. The announcement was made official with the unveiling of the company’s new website www.highroadpartners.com.
“Over the past four years in my role as Commerce Commissioner, I’ve had the privilege of working with great North Dakota businesses, both big and small, seeing first-hand the need in the marketplace for a company like HighRoad Partners,” said Kommer, HighRoad’s owner, president and CEO. “Missing was a company offering a combination of human resource and benefit services providing specialized expertise and support to business leaders who are busy focusing on “the business of doing business.”
While building and growing a business is a serious matter, Kommer also believes in “fun with a purpose.” Consequently, along with deep expertise, HighRoad brings a “sense of lightness” to the heavy lifting needed to succeed.
“In matching a business’s passion, expertise, and devotion to creating and sustaining a strong team with our knowledge and experience with ‘human infrastructure,’ we believe the partnership will be a winning combination. Both of us totally committed to the success of the business,” said Kommer.
HighRoad will continue to sell, service and grow the portfolio of health insurance products offered by its predecessor organization, Arneson Ovsak. Under the ownership of Tammy Halverson, the organization was known for its dedication to customers and variety of health insurance products, including individual and group health, vision, dental, and other benefits, along with Medicare supplemental policies.
Kommer has expressed gratitude for the business Halverson built, and her willingness to stay on as an agent and valued mentor going forward. Halverson said that when she decided to step down from running the business, she was committed to leaving her clients in good hands, and the same commitment to customer service. She is pleased that HighRoad Partners, with Kommer at the head, was the direction she had hoped for.
“When our clients are in our office, or we at theirs, they have our time, attention and focus. We pride ourselves on doing what’s right for our clients to ensure that they will have coverage that best meets their needs,” said Halverson. “This will continue at HighRoad.”
According to Kommer, “Every business has different needs, is in a different stage of growth and maturity, and has a different budget. Consequently, we will offer a variety of partnership packages to align with a company’s size, culture, growth ambitions, appetite for technology and more.”
Kommer said another key differentiator is HighRoad’s talent, capacity, and depth in the field of benefits and human resources. “Our clients will have access to decades of specialized insurance, HR, legal, and business experience that is not typically available without a large in-house HR department.” Kommer also noted the name she chose for the company embodies her ongoing commitment to placing the client first, rising above, and doing the right thing – ‘taking the high road’.
About Michelle Kommer
Kommer has more than 25 years of executive leadership experience in legal, HR, and operational roles across a variety of industries, including financial services, energy, manufacturing, health insurance, and as a public servant. She takes a “businessperson first” approach to her work, seeing the success of the business as her priority. She has led organizations through significant transitions, including growth, diversification, and re-organization, keeping focus on the “people systems.” As North Dakota’s Labor Commissioner, Kommer had a first-hand view of the struggles of North Dakota businesses, working to equip them with resources to navigate the regulatory environment. As Commerce Commissioner, she led efforts to help recruit new companies to North Dakota and aid existing businesses of all sizes and types to start, grow and scale.
About HighRoad Partners
HighRoad Partners is a full-service health insurance broker serving individuals and businesses. In addition, the company offers “in-sourced” HR and benefits services. HighRoad Partners can be reached by email at info@highroadpartners.com, and at (218) 236-8787. HighRoad also provides a COVID-19 safe environment at 1001 Center Ave., Suite G, Moorhead, MN 56560.
Michelle Kommer
HighRoad Partners
+1 701-371-6278
mkommer@highroadpartners.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn