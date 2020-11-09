Two Hikers Rescued on Falling Waters Trail

CONTACT: CO Jonathan Demler 603-744-5470 603-271-3361 November 9, 2020

Lincoln, NH – At around 5:30 p.m. on November 8, the New Hampshire Fish & Game Department was notified of a pair of hikers in distress on Franconia Ridge in Lincoln. Kenneth Bailey, 28, of Woburn, MA and Angelica Ou, 28, of Lynn, MA, had called for help after becoming disoriented and unsure of how to reach the trail to descend back to their car. At the time of the call the two were located roughly 2,000 feet south of the summit of Little Haystack Mountain.

Conservation Officers responded to the Falling Waters Trail and started their ascent at approximately 6:35 p.m. At 8:35p.m. a Conservation Officer reached the distressed hikers and provided headlamps and water to the pair. The two hikers had made it to just below the summit of Little Haystack Mountain on the Falling Waters Trail before their phone and only light source had run out of battery. The group was able to hike down the trail and reached the trailhead safely without further incident at 12:40 a.m. on November 9, 2020.

New Hampshire Fish & Game Department Conservation Officers would like to remind anyone enjoying the outdoors this fall to plan ahead and make safe decisions. Hiking in the White Mountains requires proper planning and preparation. Short days and severe winter conditions should be anticipated. Not having a dedicated light source such as a flashlight or headlamp, regardless of the time expected to be hiking, could be the difference between having an enjoyable outing and facing a potentially deadly situation. All hikers should carry essential equipment to be ready not just for the intended hike, but other issues that could arise. Please visit www.hikesafe.com for more information.